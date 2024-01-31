Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra reacts to link-up rumors with Munawar Faruqui
Mannara Chopra, the second runner-up, addressed rumors linking her to fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui. Despite initial friendship, their relationship faced scrutiny throughout the show.
Mannara’s journey and relationship with Munawar Faruqui
Mannara's Views on Love and Relationships
On being friends with Ankita Lokhande
Bigg Boss 17 concluded its season on January 28. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the show, which was hosted by Salman Khan. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra secured the titles of the first and second runner-up, respectively.
Mannara Chopra, a standout contestant, gained widespread attention for her expressions, fights, and friendships. Her bond with Munawar became a hot topic in town. Although they started as friends, their relationship underwent significant challenges as the show progressed.
In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress spoke about the constant link-ups with fellow contestant Faruqui, as there was continuous scrutiny of their friendship, sparking speculation about whether their relationship went beyond mere friendship.
Bigg Boss played a significant role in the formation of the friendship with Munawar. It was Bigg Boss who brought them together as friends. However, within the confines of the house, Faruqui had his distinct circle of friends, and she also maintained a separate friend circle.
Mannara's views on love and relationships
Opening up about her views on love and relationships, Chopra emphasized her deep emotional commitment, asserting that she is not one for fleeting romances. Reflecting on a past emotional connection with Faruqui, she expressed gratitude and shared that her sister also appreciated him. In a conversation with ETimes, she said, “I’m not the kind of girl who believes in flings.” She wished Munawar the best for his future, concluding with a positive outlook on their shared experiences.
She didn't get this far in the competition because of Munawar. She said her bond developed naturally when they shared the Dimaag room at the beginning of the show. In the Bigg Boss house, where she missed her family, Faruqui became her emotional support. She said, “If I've made it this far, it's because fans liked my vibe and could relate to me, not just because of Munawar.”
On being friends with Ankita Lokhande
Mannara opened up about her love-hate relationship with Ankita Lokhande, driven by her close bond with Ankita's spouse, Vicky Jain, whom she fondly calls ‘Vicky bhaiya.’ Ankita often spoke about Mannara, sharing instances of playful teasing involving her husband, adding drama to their association. She concluded, “We all have come out of the show and the game and everything and everyone is fine.”
