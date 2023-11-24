Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra to Abhishek on Ankita Lokhande; 'Iski purani tone wapas laani hai toh kya karna hai'

Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar engaged in a discussion about the game plan of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. From Ankita's alleged hypocrisy regarding her nature of diet and the couple's strategy of involving strong individuals in their team, Abhishek and Mannara discussed a lot about the couple in last night’s Bigg Boss 17 episode.

Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra on Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande:

In the living area, Mannara Chopra initiated a conversation with Abhishek Kumar about his interactions with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. Abhishek revealed that he rarely speaks with Vicky and has intentionally kept his distance from them. Mannara shared a similar sentiment, mentioning that when the couple entered a room she was in, she chose to leave.

Abhishek expressed about Munawar Faruqi, saying, ”Munawar bhi unke shell mein lagne lag gaya hai, main Munawar se bhi zyada baat nahi karta ab. (Munawar seems to have become involved in their social circle, and he doesn't engage with him much either.)”

Regarding Faruqi, Abhishek speculated that perhaps Munawar enjoys spending time with them. Mannara informed Abhishek that Ankita seems eager to be close to her, but she doesn't enjoy her company. Instead, she prefers conversing with Abhishek. She then asks Abhishek, "Iski purani tone wapas laani hai toh kya karna hai?” Abhishek replies that Ankita is scared of nominations and that if you poke or order her, she’ll react.

Mannara observed that Ankita's fear of nominations is evident even in Vicky's eyes. As the conversation unfolded, Arun Mahashetty entered the room and noticed Mannara's apparent sadness. She explained that she hadn't spoken with Abhishek in two weeks, prompting the current conversation. Mannara cheekily remarked to Arun that she doesn't find certain people's jokes amusing like other housemates do.

Chopra then questioned Kumar about Arun's change in behavior, and Abhishek explained that it was because Arun was safe from nominations now. Mannara disclosed that Vicky had tried to talk to her, but she intentionally distanced herself, stating, "Main khudko halal karane thodi jaaugi in bewakufo ki tarah. (I won't make myself 'halal' like these fools).”

Take a look at tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar promo:

Mannara opens up about her observation of Ankita’s diet:

In a separate incident, following a ration task, Abhishek and Mannara discussed and agreed that there’s no point to the task if everything is divided equally among everyone. Mannara revealed Ankita's alleged hypocrisy, claiming that Ankita had told Bigg Boss and other contestants that she eats gluten-free due to acidity.

Mannara mentioned that Ankita had asked Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora to make rotis for her as she didn't know how to cook. Despite initially avoiding the roti and chai (tea), she now has started eating everything. Abhishek agreed, labeling Ankita a liar, pretending to be someone she is not.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as the Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar episode draws close, stay tuned to know more updates on the show!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan teases Vicky Jain-Sana Raees Khan for holding hands; Ankita Lokhande clueless