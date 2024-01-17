Bigg Boss 17: Massive showdown between Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain; former says, 'Ab hatt gayi hai meri'

Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for its finale and the contestants have upped their game. The finale is in two weeks and viewers are also geared up to vote for their favourite contestants and make them win the trophy of the show.

While the show is coming to an end, the controversies in the Bigg Boss 17 house continue to soar at peak as in the upcoming episodes, Muanwar Faruqui and Vicky Jain lock horns in a sudden turn of events.

It is Vicky Jain versus Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 will witness one of the most awaited rivalries between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. The duo is often tagged as the masterminds and smart players in the show, however, they never went all against each other and were in each other's good books. Well, not anymore, because a major fight has taken place between the two.

In the new promo shared by the makers, Vicky plans to keep the buckets away from the reach of Team B, so that they won't get enough material to torture them in the task. Seeing the buckets on the rooftop, Munawar Faruqui climbed a nearby tree and tried to get the buckets down but Vicky tried to stop him. Munawar asked him not to do the same as he may fall. Soon after, Munawar fell from the tree and held Vicky's collar.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17-

Following the incident, a major fight broke out between Munawar and Vicky. Munawar told him 'Ab meri hatt gayi hai' (Now I've lost my cool). Vicky asked him what will he do to which Munawar replied, "Teko tunnel tak chhod ke aauga" (Will accompany you till the exit tunnel).

What happened in the torture task?

As per the new nomination task, the contestants were divided into two groups. Team A consists of Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey, and Team B including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan.

One of the team was asked to perform the task and hold a buzzer while the other team was supposed to torture them and make them leave the buzzer. In last night's episode, Team A performed the task while Team B tortured them. They used chili powder, detergent, soap water, broom, and oil to torture team A. After resisting the torture for a long time, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar left the buzzer.

Team B's strategy for the task

After Team A's performance, the other team tried to play smart by hiding all the spices from the kitchen. They also wore two layers of clothes and applied oil on their skin to protect themselves from the torture. However, Bigg Boss announced that the task would not happen the same day and would take place the next day, leaving Team B disappointed.

Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's bond in the show

Right from the beginning, Vicky and Munawar have been cordial towards each other. Even while they had issues, they didn't fight aggressively and let things slide. In the courtroom task, after humiliating Faruqui, Vicky was seen mending ways with him.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar informed Munawar how Vicky was enjoying his state when Ayesha Khan exposed him. Faruqui held a grudge against Jain but did not confront him.

However, with the upcoming fight, people will finally see a full-blown rivalry between Faruqui and Jain.

