Bigg Boss 17: Most controversial moments from this season

Bigg Boss 17: Every year many celebrities and personalities enter the house of Bigg Boss. Different faces come with different personas and with that comes controversies and twists. Such was this season of Bigg Boss 17, which kept the audiences and fans captivated with the interesting and unraveling twists and turns. Take a look at a few such controversial moments from Bigg Boss 17.

Jigna Vora’s Press Conference:

Former journalist Jigna Vora entered the house of Bigg Boss with a baggage of controversies from her own life. She was behind bars after being one of the two main suspects in the murder of a fellow crime journalist. The creators of Bigg Boss 17 held a press conference explicitly for Jigna wherein many reporters entered the house and questioned her about her personal and professional life. Jigna shared insights on various topics including how her false narrative was portrayed to the people. She also opened up on not receiving any support from the industry.

Jigna also shared how someone from prison had predicted her entry in Bigg Boss. Vora was blunt and honest with her answers which was applauded by the other fellow contestants inside the house.

Samarth Jurel’s entry:

Samarth Jurel entered the house as a wildcard claiming to be Isha Malviya’s boyfriend. Isha entered with her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar inside the house. In the initial weeks both were seen getting close and also arguing at the same time. Isha’s closeness with Abhishek was the reason the makers decided to bring a twist to the show by inviting Jurel.

Samarth’s entry was the most shocking one as Isha was seen baffled by the same. Isha kept denying the relationship and called Samarth a ‘friend’. On the other hand, Samarth’s entry inside the house devastated Abhishek. Housemates questioned Isha’s loyalty as she became the hot topic. Later, the Udaariyaan actress accepted Samarth Jurel as her boyfriend and apologized to him for being too image-conscious to not accept a relationship with him.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s relationship:

Couples entering the Bigg Boss house is nothing amusing as we have witnessed this in the previous seasons of Bigg Boss as well. This year we had two couples who entered the house of Bigg Boss, and one of them is Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Throughout the season the couple were seen having their issues apart from the game. From Ankita being called as not having an individual opinion to Vicky Jain’s closeness with Sana Raees Khan. All of it was observed by the audiences and fans of the couple as well as Bigg Boss.

The host of the show Salman Khan also advised Ankita to not lose her individuality and to have her gameplay instead of interfering in her husband Vicky’s.

In one of the episodes, Vicky was noticed holding Sana Raees’ fingers which did not go well with the netizens and they called out Vicky publicly for this. The couple’s arguments and fights in the show made highlights every other day. One such recent incident left fans furious when Jain attempted to hit Ankita Lokhande while he was speaking with Abhishek Kumar. Arun Mahashetty, Anurag Dobhal, and Abhishek Kumar were a witness to this incident. Netizens did not fail to notice this and called Vicky, ‘toxic’, ‘disrespectful’, and many more.

Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka’s shocking eviction:

Tehelka was known to be one of the most entertaining contestants inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. Although, his aggression was a witness to many which led him to exit the show leaving the contestants emotional and shocked. Sunny was witnessed getting aggressive with Abhishek Kumar post the latter’s argument with Arun Mahshetty. Sunny furiously held Abhishek’s tshirt warning him to avoid arguing to Arun who he claimed to be his best friend.

This incident was later mentioned by Karan Johar in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, followed up by asking Tehelka (Sunny) to leave the show. Arun Mahashetty cried inconsolably during this, so did Abhishek Kumar, urging Bigg Boss to take this decision back.

Ayesha Khan’s allegations at Munawar Faruqui:

Munawar Faruqui entered the house with a tag of being committed to someone in the outside world named Nazila Sitaishi, which he maintained throughout the show. On the contrary, Ayesha Khan was offered to enter the house of Bigg Boss 17 who claimed that Munawar Faruqui double-timed her and Nazila Sitaishi. She entered the house with a fierce reason of exposing Munawar Faruqui. Ayesha claimed that Munawar expressed his love for her.

Her entry into Bigg Boss shocked everyone inside and outside the house. Inmates questioned Ayesha’s intentions as she was seen getting close to Munawar instead of exposing or asking for an apology from him. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan questioned Ayesha’s game inside the house. He schooled her not being honest with her reasons to enter the show. This was not well handled by Ayesha as she was witnessed weeping grievously, she even fainted after a few minutes.

As the day passes many intriguing incidents take place inside the house of Bigg Boss 17, as we have only a couple of weeks left before the show ends, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for updates and gossip related to Bigg Boss and many more.

