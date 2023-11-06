Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui-Arun Mashettey gets into ugly fight; latter says 'Tu monitor hai kya ghar Ka'

Bigg Boss 17 is heading for a high-voltage fight between Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashettey in the upcoming episodes of the show. The duo will be seen arguing and even using foul language amid the altercation.

Munawar Faruqui learns about missing food and confronts Dum roommates

In a recent promo released by the makers of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra, among other members of Dimag Room, indulge in a conversation as they find that the parathas they cooked have been missing. The comedian-rapper gets agitated and confronts the members of Dum's room.

A visibly miffed Munawar uses a derogatory term for the person who ate their food. While the Dum members didn't say anything at that point, Arun Mashettey (Achanak Bhayanak) realizes that Munawar should have a check on his words and enters Dimag's room to talk to him. However, the Lock Upp Season 1 winner tells Arun that he can't discuss it as he is busy in a meeting.

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17

The YouTuber gets angry and indulges in a fight with Munawar. Arun tells him that he isn't the supervisor of the house to tell him what and when to talk. Arun says, 'Tu monitor hai kya ghar ka'? (Are you the monitor of the house?). Munawar also gives it back to him, and their verbal spat takes a drastic turn.

Arun Mashettey and Munawar Faruqui's cold war

Arun Mashettey, along with Sunny Aryaa and Anurag Dhobal, never liked Munawar Faruqui as they felt he was manipulative. According to the trio, when there was a major debate about TV actors versus YouTubers and creators, Munawar didn't take a strong stand for the YouTube community, which was a wrong move.

Dimag Room wins most of the ration

The previous ration task was called off as Bigg Boss was miffed with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, among others, talking while he announced the task. After the first round, the task was called off because of the unruly behavior of the contestants.

Later, Sana was asked to announce the winner, and she made the Dimag room's Mannara Chopra win the task, and they got most of the luxury ration.





