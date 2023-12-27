Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui asks Ayesha Khan if her family will accept him

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite entertaining with each passing episode. The show witnessed a major twist with Ayesha Khan's entry in the show. Ayesha Khan entered the show to expose Munawar Faruqui's two-timing. However, after confronting him, he apologized to her and she decided to be cordial with him.

Previously, Munawar took a firm stand for Khan and lashed out at Mannara Chopra. In the upcoming episodes of the show, the viewers will witness Munawar asking Ayesha an important question.

Munawar Faruqui indirectly proposes to Ayesha Khan

In the upcoming episodes, Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan will be seen having an intense conversation in the garden area wherein Munawar expresses his wish to be with Ayesha in a romantic relationship. The rapper-comedian asks if the actress' family will agree to their union if they sort out their differences. He further inquires if they can have a future together. Khan asks him if he genuinely wants to fix things. To this, Munawar expresses his certainty for the same.

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha Khan entered the show to expose Munawar Faruqui's false claims and two-timing. She confronted Munawar on being with her and expressing love to her while he was in touch with his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. Munawar accepted that he had a break-up before entering the Bigg Boss house and he was pretending to be in a relationship as he wanted to show his ex-girlfriend his love and care for her.

Munawar revealed that he wished to mend things with Nazila after the show and had reduced contact with Ayesha Khan after a certain point.

Ayesha Khan on Munawar Faruqui's breakup

According to Ayesha, Munawar painted a completely different picture for her. She mentioned meeting Nazila and finding her to be a genuinely nice and kind-hearted person. Ayesha revealed that Munawar had described his ex as toxic and abusive. He had also claimed that Nazila charged a hefty amount for a music video, implying that she didn't truly love him and could have done it for free.

It will be interesting to see if audiences will see Munawar and Ayesha getting into a relationship on Bigg Boss 17.

