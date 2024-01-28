Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui gets emotional, says he only wishes to be close to his son

Bigg Boss 17: As the grand finale nears, contestants prepare for the trophy showdown. In the pre-finale episode, reporter Dibang grilled all the top 5, including Munawar Faruqui. Dibang's questions exposed harsh realities, leaving Faruqui visibly shaken. The intense questions revealed vulnerabilities among the finalists. Faruqui particularly struggled to address Dibang's striking inquiries.

Munwar Faruqui left speechless when asked about son's reaction to his journey:

Dibang initiated the interrogation by labeling Munawar as 'chalak' (cunning). Munawar defended himself, acknowledging his cunning motives and expressing willingness to bear the consequences of tarnishing someone's name. When Dibang questioned about Munawar's personal life, asking the impact on his son, the comedian became visibly emotional and speechless

"Mujhe waqt lagega iss cheez ko thik karne mein. Par yehi boluga ki mujhe ek mauka diya iss cheez ko thik karne ka. (It'll take time for me to rekindle the situation, but I'll only say that I need one more chance to change things.)" Munawar affirmed. Despite his denial for his son to witness the ongoing drama, he accepted the inevitable, vowing "Main kabhi hichkihauga nahi, aur usko shayad yehi kahunga that, I've done this and trust me it's not a good place to be so never do this. (I won't hesitate from telling my son that, I've done this, and trust me it's not a good place to be so never do this.)"

As the reporter pressed further, focusing on Munawar's relationship with his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi, and the alleged desire for his son to stay in a hostel, Munawar clarified that his son initially lived with his mother. However, after she remarried, Munawar felt a connection with his child, a sentiment that did not go well with his ex-girlfriend. Dibang questioned Munawar about any significant person he wished to get closer to in the future, and Munawar's immediate response was "Mikael," his son.

Dibang then in return asks, "Aur koi? aapke jeevansaathi ke taur par? (Anyone else, Someone you want as your life partner...)" to which Munawar Faruqui responded, "Shayad main layak nahi hu, abhi filhal. Mujhe apne aapko pehle layak banana padega. (Maybe I'm not worthy right now. I need to make myself worthy first.)”

Later Karan Kundrra, the season 15 contestant, entered the house to give feedback to Munawar Faruqui and to guide and prepare him for his final few moments inside the house. The rest of the other contestants were also guided by their respective supporters.

