Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui gets teary-eyed seeing son; Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande become emotional

Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar was a lot of fun. In the previous episodes, Katrina Kaif graced the show to promote Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. In yesterday's episode, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, and Isha Malviya received video messages from their family members and the same will continue in tonight's episode. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, and Aishwarya Sharma will get emotional after watching video messages from their family members.

Munawar Faruqui receives a warm wish from his son

In Bigg Boss 17, Munawar has been vocal about his love for his son. On several occasions, he mentioned that he misses his son. The comedian-rapper got a heartwarming message from his son as a Diwali present from the makers. The message left Munawar teary-eyed and he was seen mentioning being extremely worried about his son.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen conducting this session inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Bharti couldn't hold herself from crying seeing all the contestants get emotional after receiving the video messages.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande get emotional

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get a message from the former's mother who tells them that she loves both her children and wishes them luck which leaves Ankita teary-eyed.

Aishwarya jumped with joy seeing her parents' message on screen. Her parents praised her game, while Aishwarya broke down in tears.

Aishwarya Sharma was called out for her rude behavior with her husband Neil Bhatt recently. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress was seen breaking down after the session. She also accepted that she is wrong and needs introspection.

Munawar Faruqui about his son

In the previous episodes, Munawar Faruqui had mentioned that his ex-wife got married and thus he got custody of his five-year-old son. He had mentioned that his son is his biggest fan and he knows all his songs by heart. Munawar had even expressed his love for his son multiple times, on the show.

