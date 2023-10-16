Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Priyanka Chopra's sister Mannara to Jigna Vora; confirmed list of contestants

After a considerable wait, Bigg Boss Season 17 is set to make its long-awaited debut on the night of October 15, and the initial episode is already generating considerable buzz. Host Salman Khan takes the helm as host, and as always, this controversial reality show captivates viewers with its thrilling and captivating moments. Devoted Bigg Boss enthusiasts eagerly anticipated the seventeenth season. This year, the show boasts an impressive lineup of top-tier celebrities who have chosen to reveal their authentic selves to the audience on this reality program.

Celebs from different walks of life are participating in Bigg Boss 17. This time, Bigg Boss promises a unique theme and interesting concept. The concept of this season will be that of Couples versus Singles. While Couples are said to enjoy luxuries, the Singles will have to struggle for basic necessities. As the show is all set to entertain the viewers, we bring you a list of the confirmed contestants who are a part of this season.

Here's a list of confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17:

Munawar Faruqui:

Munawar Faruqui's name often makes headlines whenever makers release a new season of Bigg Boss. This year too, the stand comedian's name was all over the news regarding his participation in the controversial reality show. After much wait, Munawar's fans will finally see him in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 17.

Mannara Chopra:

Mannara Chopra is a well-known actress and model who has worked in Telugu and Hindi films. She is also popular on social media and has a massive fan following. For those who don't know, Mannara is popular diva Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister. This will be the first time Mannara Chopra will be seen in a Hindi Television reality show.

Jigna Vora:

Jigna Vora is a former Indian Journalist who wrote her biographical memoir about her journalism career and seven years of trial titled Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison was published by Penguin India in September 2019. A web series titled Scoop, starring Karishma Tanna was based on Jigna's biography.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt:

Popular celeb couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have been in the news ever since they impressed the audience with their acting prowess in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Both fell in love during their stint in the show and tied the knot. Post this, they have garnered immense love and popularity from fans owing to their talent. Their close relationship is often visible on social media, however, it will be interesting to see their bond 24/7 in Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

Another popular celeb couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's name often made headlines ever since the buzz about Bigg Boss 17 started. There were many speculations regarding their participation and even their fans were eagerly waiting for them to participate. Known for their amazing chemistry and fun-filled nature, it will be interesting to see Ankita and Vicky's real-life bond on Bigg Boss 17.

Sunny Aryaa:

Popular content creator Sunny Aryaa, who is popularly known as Tehelka Bhai from Tehelka Prank, is all set to do Tehelka in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 17. Pinkvilla exclusively reported about his participation and fans were extremely excited to see him in the show.

Anurag Dobhal:

After Sunny Aryaa, another popular Content creator Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, is a well-known motovlogger, YouTuber, and social media star.

Abhishek Kumar:

Abhishek Kumar, the talented actor from the popular TV show Udaariyaan, has carved a niche for himself in the world of entertainment. His portrayal of the character Amrik Singh Virk in the series garnered praise from both viewers and critics alike. Abhishek has a massive fan following on social media as well. It will be exciting to see how the actor entertains his fans on a reality show.

Isha Malviya:

Another Bigg Boss 17 contestant is Isha Malviya who played the parallel lead role in Udaariyaan and shared the screen space with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Udaariyaan actors Priyanka and Ankit participated in the previous season of the show, Bigg Boss 16. Isha will be seen showcasing her real personality on Bigg Boss 17.

Rinku Dhawan

Rinku Dhawan rose to fame as Chhaya with Ekta Kapoor's cult show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Post that, she went on to do many shows, and was last seen in Titli. The actress was previously married to her Kahaani... co-actor Kiran Karmarkar.

Soniya Bansal

Soniya Bansal is a model, who made her Bollywood debut with the film, Game 100 Crore Ka.

Khanzaadi

Khanzaadi is reported to be Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid's former girfriend.

Navid Sole

Navid Sole is the first International contestant on Bigg Boss 17. He is a popular TV personality based in London, and also a pharmacist.

Arun Mashetty

Arun Mashetty aka Achanak Bhayanak is a gamer by profession and has entered the house to try out his luck.

Sana Raees Khan

Sana Raees Khan is a lawyer by profession, who has handled some high-profile cases, like the Sheena Bora case, among others.

