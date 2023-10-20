Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui remembers late father's wish to see him in Bigg Boss, cries recalling his journey

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15 with 17 contestants, who belong to different genres of entertainment. The show is all set to bring the drama, intrigue, and entertainment that fans have come to expect from the iconic reality show. Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is also one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 17. His 'shayaris' and epic comebacks have already grabbed the limelight within few days of the show's premiere.

Munawar Faruqui gets emotional remembering late father's wish:

While talking to Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui gets emotional remembering his late father's wish to see him in Bigg Boss. Munawar opened up on his journey and shared that around 2018 before he became famous, his family used to watch Bigg Boss. Munawar also spoke about how his father had said that he wanted to see him on the show. Munawar shared that his father is no more, and naturally got emotional talking about this. He added how he worked hard to reach this position and feels that he is deservingly part of the show.

Watch the video here-

In the same episode, Munawar Farqui got emotional during Jigna Vora's press conference. As Jigna recalled her time when she was behind bars, Munawar got teary-eyed remembering his traumatic experiences.

Speaking about his participation in Bigg Boss 17, during the grand premiere episode of the show, Munawar shared how he was approached twice once for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and then for Bigg Boss 16. He added, "First, I was called and then I wasn't taken to Africa (Khatron Ke Khiladi). Then, they selected Stan (MC Stan for Bigg Boss 16)."

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17:

At present, there are 17 contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and they are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Sunny Aryaa, Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Navid Sole, Arun Mashetty, and Sana Raees Khan. Currently, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole and Abhishek Kumar are nominated to get evicted from Salman Khan-led controversial reality show.

