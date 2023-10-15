Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reveals being replaced in Bigg Boss 16; Can you guess who took his spot?

After a long period of anticipation and speculation, the curtains have finally risen on the much-awaited Bigg Boss 17. The show kicked off, once again bringing the drama, intrigue, and entertainment that fans have come to expect from the iconic reality show. With a brand new season, the stage is set for a fresh batch of contestants to enter the Bigg Boss house and take up the challenges that the show is known for. After Mannara Chopra's smashing entry, the second contestant who graced the Bigg Boss 17 stage was stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar Faruqui reveals being replaced in Bigg Boss 16:

Munawar Faruqui entered the show's stage and performed a small gig about Bigg Boss Season 17. Later, while talking to Munawar, Salman joked about Bigg Boss ditching him every season. Speaking about the same, Munawar shared, "Bhai 2 baar mere saath aisa ho chuka hai. Pehle ek baar bulaya fir meko nahi leke gaye Africa (Here, he's referring to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12). Fir ek baar Stan (MC Stan) ko leke chale gaye. Toh iss baar main thoda confuse hu ki jaara hu ya nahi jaara hu. (This has happened to me twice before. First, I was called and then I wasn't taken to Africa (Khatron Ke Khiladi). Then, they selected Stan. So this time, I was a little confused whether I'm going or not)."

A look at Munawar's entry inside the Bigg Boss 17 house:

For the uninformed, Munawar Faruqui was rumored to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 16. Speculations were rife that he was one of the confirmed contestants. However, things didn't work out and Munawar wasn't seen in any of the reality shows.

Speaking about Bigg Boss Season 17, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Navid Sole have entered the magnificent Bigg Boss house and have met each other. It will be interesting to see how the contestants bond. Also, the Bigg Boss house has three luxurious and well-designed bedrooms that will accommodate the contestants.

