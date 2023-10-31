Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reveals truth about his ex-wife and son to Mannara Chopra; here's what she says

Bigg Boss Season 17 has been in the news ever since it premiered. With 18 contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house, the show promises to deliver non-stop entertainment. Among the changing dynamics of the contestants, one such relationship that has been the show's highlight so far is Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship.

Munawar Faruqui reveals the truth about his ex-wife and son:

While talking to Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui revealed the truth about his past relationship, his current relationship, and his 5-year-old son. When Mannara asked Munawar, "What is your status outside?" Replying to this Munawar said, "I am with someone." Mannara asked him if he was married and mentioned that she didn't know much. Munawar shared, "I have been dating someone since 2 years."

Munawar further added, "I was in a marriage from 2017. And from 2020 we lived separately and we got divorced last year. So that chapter has ended. But in the middle of all this, the most beautiful thing that happened was our son and he is 5 years old." Mannara replied, "Nice."

Munawar continued, "He lives with me. So I am different work-wise because he is watching me. He is my fan, he knows all my songs, and he watches all my music videos and posts. It has been more than 4-5 months that he has been staying with me and now he will stay with me forever. My ex-wife is now married so he will stay with me only."

He shared, "In the past 4-5 months, I have become so close to him. I can't even express how close I am to him. And he is very smart." Replying to this, Mannara said, "Obviously tu shaana hai toh tera bacha bhi shaana hi hoga (Obviously, you are smart so your son will also be smart)." Their conversation ended there.

Here's why Munawar Faruqui told Mannara about this:

After Salman Khan pointed out Munawar Faruqui's soft behavior towards Mannara Chopra, Munawar started maintaining distance from Mannara. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss called Munawar and Mannara into the confession room and asked Munawar why he had not been talking to her properly. Munawar confessed that the inmates have been linking them up and he doesn't want his life outside of the Bigg Boss house to get affected. Thus, Munnawar decided to maintain distance.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: After Isha Malviya accepts Samarth Jurel as boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi get closer