Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi says: ‘I feel betrayed by both parties’

Bigg Boss 17 had one of the most fiery Weekend Ka Vaar the last night. The previous week of the show was filled with many revelations, controversies, and emotions. In the last night's episode, Karan Johar who replaced Salman Khan as the host for the week, revealed how a few contestants took advantage of Munawar's personal life being discussed.

After yesterday's episode, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi came LIVE and spoke about the matter.

Nazila Sitaishi expresses hurt as her personal life is discussed

In the LIVE session, Nazila Sitaishi, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend mentioned that she did share some personal details of her relationship with Munawar with Ayesha, but she didn't know that it would be discussed on national television. She wrote, "This isn’t meant to direct hate towards ANYONE, I’m just talking about this once and for all because i want to move on in life without having to hear about a situation i didn’t create, every single day."

She added, "i don’t need to do such cheap things for anybody’s fame or attention; Alhamdulilah, Allah has blessed me with a lot of things that’s i’m grateful for. sending lots of love and respect to everyone, as i try to heal in a way that leaves no room for resentment in my heart towards anyone"

Advertisement

Have a look at the video shared by Nazila Sitaishi here-

Nazila Sitaishi on feeling betrayed

Nazila revealed that a lot of people are talking about her side of the story on her behalf which isn't right. She shared a few details with Ayesha Khan when she was in a very emotionally vulnerable state and didn't know it would be discussed on a public platform.

She said that she didn't want to talk about their personal lives and that's why she was staying quiet as she wanted to protect the same. However, many things are revealed on the show. Nazila revealed that she feels betrayed by both Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan.

Nazila Sitaishi on allegations by Munawar Faruqui

Nazila further revealed that she didn't appreciate things that were said about her. She said, "It doesn't make sense how that person can claim that he is 'scared' of someone who's ten years younger than them. Especially when he was seen crying over the fact that they'd lose me and said things like he wants to repair things with me and he knows somebody who wouldn't have done something like this and that's Nazila, me."

She added, "And then the next week he very conveniently flips his story to defend himself and makes me look like the bad person. And make it look like he is terrified that I'd make things public when a week ago he said that he knows that I wouldn't do something like this, so this thing doesn't really add up."

Nazila Sitaishi on not wanting to drag the topic

Nazila further added that she doesn't want to drag the topic and be associated with Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. She revealed that she has many things to prove herself, but she doesn't want to go down that lane because she knows Munawar wouldn't be able to defend himself if she puts things out.

She ended the LIVE by saying that it has been mentally draining for her and requested the fans to unfollow her if they don't like her but not send her hate comments.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Jan 14: Karan Johar slams Isha Malviya for her acts; asks 'Did they tag you as a 'player'?'