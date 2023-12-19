Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's ex Nazila Sitashi addresses fiasco, 'I don't want to associate with him'

Bigg Boss 17 took a major turn with the big revelation of Munawar Faruqui's personal life. Munawar has been claiming to date social media influencer Nazila Sitashi. He has been seen talking about her on various occasions.

However, Bigg Boss invited actress Ayesha Khan on the show who claimed that Munawar was two-timing her along with Nazila. The revelation shocked the viewers and the ardent fans were waiting eagerly to hear it from Faruqui.

Nazila Sitashi announces public break-up with Munawar Faruqui

In the episode, Munawar Faruqui claimed to love Nazila and expressed the wish to sort out differences with her post the show. Right after yesterday's episode, Nazila did a LIVE session on Instagram and shared her side of the story. She mentioned that she has nothing to do with the comedian-rapper anymore and expressed that she doesn't want to associate with him anymore.

In the LIVE session, Nazila got teary-eyed on mentioning how this has been Munawar's pattern in the course of their relationship. She also revealed that apart from Ayesha, other girls are also involved.

Nazila mentioned that she was waiting for the episode to air so that she could know about the justification that is being given, however, after yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, she doesn't feel that the correct justification was given. She said, "I am not satisfied with the clarification and justification he gave."

More from Nazila Sitashi's LIVE session

The social media influencer and YouTuber mentioned that she is extremely hurt as her private life is being discussed on National Television. She expressed her disappointment with the entire fiasco and that she never wanted to get into it. She stated that this would be the last time that she addressed the topic and made it clear that things were over between the two. She stated that she wants to move on and doesn't want to talk about it ever again.

Nazila Sitashi on receiving hate comments

Nazila revealed that ever since these things came to light, she has been receiving many hate comments on her social media accounts and mentioned that people have abused her and said mean things. People feel she is doing all this for fame. She said, "I am not enjoying this fame."

Nazila's request to the fans

Emphasizing it to be the last time she spoke about the break-up with Munawar Faruqui, Nazila requested fans to not ask her to forgive him. She asked fans to not bombarded her DMs requesting to accept his apologies because that's not going to happen.

Ayesha Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha Khan claimed that a certain contestant from Bigg Boss 17 was two-timing her and cheating her girlfriend. Soon after her video went viral, she was roped in by the makers of the show to confront the contestant. In her first promo, Ayesha revealed that the contestant she was talking about is Munawar Faruqui.

She revealed that Munawar made a few fake promises to her while he was involved with his ex-girlfriend.

Ayesha Khan confronted Munawar Faruqui

Ayesha confronted Munawar in the last night's episode. The rapper-comedian revealed that he did have a break-up with his girlfriend and was pretending to be in a relationship. However, he wanted to sort out things with her and get back to her.

That's the reason why he mentioned her on the show so that she knew that he missed her.

