Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's mental breakdown after Ayesha Khan's entry; wishes to walk out of show
As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui suffered an emotional breakdown and expressed his wish to walk out of the show after Ayesha Khan's entry.
Bigg Boss 17 has taken a dramatic turn with Ayesha Khan's entry into the show. Ayesha has claimed to be Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend and that he two-timed her with his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitashi.
In the upcoming episodes, Munawar Faruqui will be seen having an emotional breakdown post-confrontation with Ayesha Khan.
Munawar Faruqui wishes to quit Bigg Boss 17
As per the promo, Munawar was seen getting emotional and crying his heart out after realizing he was breaking the heart of someone who loved him. He said, "If Bigg Boss opens the door, I will work out". Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Ayesha Khan were trying to console the comedian-rapper.
Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17
Ayesha Khan confronts Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui was called inside the archive room as Big Boss told him that there was somebody who felt he was non-comital even in real life and that's when Ayesha Khan entered the room. Munawar was left speechless.
Ayesha asked him if he was missing her, which Munawar denied. Khan asked her why he wore her bracelet, as he had told her that he would wear it whenever he missed her. Faruqui mentioned that he didn't have much jewelry, so he just wore the bracelet.
Ayesha asked about him two-timing her with his ex-girlfriend, to which Munawar fumbled and didn't give a clear response. Ayesha mentioned that his ex-girlfriend loved him a lot and he did wrong with her. This left Munawar speechless.
Ayesha Khan's claims
Ayesha Khan claimed that she spent quality time with Munawar Faruqui just before he entered the Bigg Boss house. After his entry, his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitashi shared a picture hugging a guy whose face wasn't visible. This left a doubt in Khan's mind and she confronted Faruqui's manager.
However, she didn't get a clear picture from his manager, so she decided to contact his girlfriend, Nazila. Through the conversation, Ayesha and Nazila learned that Munawar was two-timing.
Ayesha Khan's viral video and fans' calculations
Ayesha had revealed being cheated on by a Bigg Boss 17 contestant; however, she did not take Munawar Faruqui's name. However, Ayesha's comment on Nazila's reel was an indirect confirmation of Ayesha hinting at Munawar Faruqui.
Nazila had made a reel about how she can be too goofy and too stylish. She captioned the video as 'My boyfriend has two girlfriends', referring to her two different avatars (goofy and stylish). However, Khan dropped a comment on the reel, stating:. 'Itna sach bhi nahi bolna tha'.
Munawar Faruqui's personal life
Munawar is the father of a five-year-old son, Mikael. He got divorced from his wife, while his wife recently got married. Faruqui is now taking care of his son and he mentioned that he got his custody. Ever since his previous reality show, Munawar has mentioned having a girlfriend. There was a rumor about their breakup, but soon they posted pictures with each other, quashing the rumors.
During the Diwali special week, Munawar's son sent him an adorable message, leaving him teary-eyed. He mentioned getting immense strength from the video.
Munawar Faruqui's journey in Bigg Boss 17
Munawar Faruqui's journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house has been impressive. He managed to make many connections and relationships. However, in the previous Weekend Ka Vaar, the raper-comedian was pulled up by host Salman Khan for playing on a back foot and making tall claims.
