Bigg Boss 17: 'My husband is back,' Aishwarya Sharma exclaims as Neil Bhatt locks horns with Khanzaadi

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite fiery! In the recent episode, the viewers as well as the contestants got a shocker about a mid-week eviction. Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora and Navid Sole were at the bottom, however, Navid had to bid adieu to the viewers. Apart from an emotional goodbye to Navid, the episode also had a major fight between Khanzaadi and other Dum room members.

The fight has been carried forward as a new promo of the show reveals yet another altercation between Khanzaadi and Dum room member Neil Bhatt. As Bhatt takes over the fight with the rapper, his wife Aishwarya rejoices seeing her husband back in his elements.

Neil Bhatt versus Khanzaadi; Aishwarya Sharma's epic reaction

While having lunch, Neil Bhatt is seen getting into an argument with Khanzaadi while Aishwarya Sharma is also a part of the fight. As per the promo, Neil Bhatt asks Khanzaadi to stop fighting. Later, he tells her that she has lost her foundation. Khanzaadi tells the couple to heal while Neil mimics her in a sassy manner and gives it back to her. Seeing her husband Neil Bhatt in this avatar, Aishwarya screams in joy saying, 'My husband is back Bigg Boss'.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Khanzaadi versus Dum room members

Dum Room consists of contestants like Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma. Khanzaadi wasn't doing her house duties regularly which created a tiff between the roommates. When confronted, Khanzaadi used an insulting term for Rinku which escalated the fight and all the members turned against her. Khanzaadi expressed her wish to make her food while the other members agreed to the same.

This left Khanzaadi in huge trouble as she would have to carry on the house duties as well as cook for herself. Later, she went to Rinku and proposed that she would like to work together, however, Rinku and other Dum members got adamant and asked her to cook her food.

As Dum room members didn't budge, Khanzaadi announced that she would not perform any house duties.