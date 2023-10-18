Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt agrees that he's boring, Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma get emotional

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show has an interesting mix of contestants. Many contestants are seen coming out in the open while some are playing on the back foot. Couples Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain were quite talked about, however, they are facing their own issues inside the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita Lokhande complains about being lonely to Vicky Jain

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, as per the promo shared by the channel, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain also face a tough time as Lokhande expresses feeling alone in the house. She tells her husband Vicky that he is all over the place and not with her. Ankita gets emotional and tears up. Vicky is seen apologizing to her and comforting her. The avitra Rishta actress tells him that she feels lonely in the house.

Have a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's promo

Aishwarya Sharma reveals being confused while Neil Bhatt agrees that they're boring

Another couple on the show, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt will have a one-on-one conversation as Bigg Boss sends them on a date wherein he informs them that they are lost in the show. Neil agrees that they're boring while Aishwarya is seen looking quite confused. She tells Bigg Boss that she is not clear about the format of the show. Further, Sharma gets emotional revealing that she is facing mood swings. It will be exciting to see if these couples will come out of their issues and contribute to the show or not.

Have a look at Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's promo of Bigg Boss 17

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar had a fight with Sunny Aryaa and Arun Mashettey. He charged towards them and thus Bigg Boss intervened. Bigg Boss gave a last warning to Abhishek and asked him to control his anger. An altercation happened between Ankita Lokhande and Jigna Vora when the former felt disrespected by Vora's actions. Jigna was quick to apologize and sort things out with Lokhande. A rift is brewing between Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya while people love the bond between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra.

