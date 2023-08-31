Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma to Sumedh Mudgalkar; Rumored celebs set to join Salman Khan's show

There's a lot of excitement building up for Bigg Boss 17, and it seems the creators are getting ready for the upcoming season. Bigg Boss is a popular reality show among viewers because of its controversial moments and the interesting mix of contestants. Every season, the show manages to grab attention with its captivating content. Now, as the creators prepare for the 17th season of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, there's a buzz about some well-known celebrities being approached for Bigg Boss 17.

Rumored contestants of Bigg Boss 17:

According to Bollywood Life's report, several well-known celebrities such as Sumedh Mudgalkar, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Twinkle Arora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Alice Kaushik-Kanwar Dhillon are rumored to join the Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 17. The same report also says that YouTubers like Sourav Joshi, Anurag Doval and Harsh Beniwal are also rumored to enter the show. Several reports also claim that another popular celeb couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain might also be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve confirmed being approached for Bigg Boss 17 but she shared that she will take some time before giving a nod to the next season of Bigg Boss. On the other hand, RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh also confirmed being approached for Bigg Boss 17. However, she declined the offer.

Update about Bigg Boss 17:

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 17 will have an interesting theme of singles vs. couples and hence the contestants might be chosen according to that criteria. According to the rumors, Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on October 20. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss Season 16, led by Salman Khan, was another interesting season where popular celebrities such as Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and more participated. Among all Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan reached the top 5. Eventually, MC Stan lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 16 whereas Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up.

