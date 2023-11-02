Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt confides in wife Aishwarya Sharma after Bigg Boss exposes Vicky Jain's masterplan

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17 was filled with a lot of chaos. The show witnessed the first ration task of the week which was withdrawn because of contestants' over-smartness. Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, and Ankita Lokhande among others started to discuss the strategy before hearing the entire announcement which left Bigg Boss miffed.

Bigg Boss had called Neil Bhatt in the therapy room and spoke to him about the real reason behind the task being withdrawn. He also gave ideas and bits of advice to Neil which he later shared with his wife Aishwarya Sharma.

Neil Bhatt's conversation with Bigg Boss in the therapy room

While there was a lot of blame game after Bigg Boss withdrew the task, Neil Bhatt was called into the therapy room to discuss the main reason for the task being withdrawn. Neil realized that the task was not withdrawn because of Sana's biased decision, it was because Vicky, Ankita, and Abhishek started to strategize the task without listening to the rules of the same.

Bigg Boss also informed Neil that it seems like Vicky has already formed a pact before entering the house by calling other people and taking them to their side. He mentioned that Vicky is using people as ladders to reach the finale.

Take a look at Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's fun banter from Bigg Boss 17 house

Neil Bhatt talks to Aishwarya Sharma about the game strategy

In Bigg Boss 17, Neil Bhatt was later seen confiding in his wife Aishwarya Sharma as he told her what happened inside the therapy room. He revealed to her about Vicky's pact with other people and also mentioned that the game is not about rooms but about real connections.

Neil mentioned understanding the fact that they should rule out staying together as they're all in Dil's room and taking the correct stands for what's right and what's not

Furthermore, Neil Bhatt requested his wife Aishwarya Sharma to cooperate and understand when he tries to convey something to her. He also mentioned not fighting with him in front of other housemates, especially two of them, hinting towards Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma says 'I've informed my family to send Puja ka saman'