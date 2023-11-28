Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt nominated for entire season by Vicky Jain and Dimag Room, says, 'Chun ke badla lunga'

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode. The previous episode was quite entertaining with many fights, twists, and controversies. The Bigg Boss will shock the contestants in the upcoming episodes with an exciting announcement.

Bigg Boss asks Dimag Room members to nominate a contestant for the entire season. And they nominated Neil Bhatt.

Neil Bhatt nominated for the entire season of Bigg Boss 17

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Dimag Room members consisting of Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Tehelka, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal were asked to name one contestant whom they'd nominate for the entire season. After a discussion, Vicky Jain announces that they've decided to nominate Neil Bhatt for the entire season.

After learning about the same, Neil gets fumed in rage and gets miffed. He said, "Sabse fattu hai yeh" (He is a coward). Neil further adds, "Chun ke badla lunga" (I'll take my revenge).

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17 here.

Neil Bhatt versus Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17

While Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain knew each other from a previous show, the duo were not on the same page in Bigg Boss 17. In the second week, Neil and Vicky had a major fight followed by Aishwarya and Ankita's fights and Aishwarya and Vicky's constant arguments. In the second week, it was very clear that both the couples would not mend their ways and would be against each other.

In the upcoming nomination task, Neil Bhatt will be seen locking horns with Ankita Lokhande and the duo will engage in a war of words. While Ankita calls Neil 'Fattu', he calls her 'Khokli'. Post the nomination process, Bigg Boss gives the power to Vicky Jain and other Dimag Room members to nominate someone for the entire season.

Considering Neil's major fight with his wife Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain seems to have taken his revenge on Neil Bhatt by nominating him for the entire season leaving Neil and Aishwarya furious.

