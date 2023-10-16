Bigg Boss 17: New rules of one-sidedness leaves contestants stunned

Bigg Boss 17 has had an exciting grand premiere last night. The episode was fiery, entertaining, and full of controversies. This year the contestants are separated into three sections Dil, Dimag, and Dum. There are separate rooms for all three sections. The show ensures a lot of spicy content.

The game has started and how. The channel recently shared an interesting promo wherein Bigg Boss had an important announcement to make which left the contestants stunned.

Bigg Boss stuns the contestants with a new-rule

In a promo released by the channel, Bigg Boss makes an important announcement while the contestants gather in the living area. Bigg Boss has often been blamed for favoritism and being partial towards some celebrities. Well, this year, it has already been mentioned that Bigg Boss will be partial towards some contestants and will also take sides. In the new promo, Bigg Boss announces the same to all the contestants and states that before anyone else blames him for favoritism, he wants to put out loud and clear that this season, he will be unabashedly partial towards some contestants. This leaves the contestants stunned.

Have a look at the promo wherein Bigg Boss announces being partial this season

Bigg Boss 17: What's controversial this season

Bigg Boss 17 makers have roped in actors and ex-flame Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya. The duo had a toxic relationship and the same is being highlighted in the show. Jigna Vora who was an alleged convict in a high-profile case is also a part of the show. Sana Raees Khan who's a celebrity lawyer is also a participant along with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra is also a part of the project.

Bigg Boss 17: Unique factors this season

This season of Bigg Boss is supposed to be different in many ways. The makers have introduced quite a few novelties this season. The most important one is Bigg Boss taking sides and favoring a few contestants. Bigg Boss 17 will also have an Archive Room wherein contestants can see important footage and key conversations which can add more spice to the show. There is a lot of buzz about Bigg Boss allowing phones inside the house.



