Bigg Boss 17, Nov 1, 2023: Arun Mashettey tells Khanzaadi 'Chapal leke mere sir pe maar'; here's why

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 1, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's bond has been evolving day by day and their changing dynamics have been the talk of the town. In today's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek and Khanzaadi were seen flirting with one another, and the inmates were enjoying their fun interaction. Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were also seen pulling Abhishek and Khanzaadi's legs.

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's brawl:

Today, chaos was unleashed when the inmates performed the ration task. Bigg Boss got angry after the inmates started discussing the task even before Bigg Boss finished narrating the instructions. Due to this, the instructions were unclear and only room number 2, that is Dimaag room members got the luxury ration while the others received the basic ration.

In the middle of this task, a huge argument happened between Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi. The latter claimed that Abhishek pushed her while opening the door during the fight. Their war of words continued for a long time. After some time, Abhishek pleaded for an apology from Khanzaadi and was seen following her. Khanzaadi, who was furious at him, refused to grant him an apology. Even Bigg Boss interrupted and suggested Abhishek politely apologize to Khanzaadi.

Khanzaadi complains to Arun Mashettey:

Amidst this, Abhishek was seen following Khanzaadi and was continuously asking for an apology, which bothered her. Later, Khanzaadi expressed her discomfort to Arun Mashettey and Sunny Arya and shared how she feels bothered with Abhishek's behavior as he is constantly behind her for an apology. She shared with them how she took Abhishek's behavior as a joke but now he is doing everything to gain her attention.

Arun Mashettey and Sunny tell Khanzaadi how they will stand with her whenever she needs them. Arun tells Khanzaadi, "Humaari behen ke sath hum do bhai ready hai. Agar hum nahi lade, toh yeh chappal leke mere sir pe maar dena. Tu khaali ishaara kar vaha tehelka nahi machaya toh dekh (We are ready to protect our sister. If we don't fight for you, you can hit the slippers on my head. You just give us a hint and we will do everything)."

