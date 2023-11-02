Bigg Boss 17, Nov 1, 2023: Why Ankita Lokhande warned Navid Sole, 'It will affect you'

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 1, 2023: Bigg Boss 17, which premiered on October 15, has been all over the news due to the controversies and constant arguments happening on the show. From love triangle to friends turning rivals, the show has witnessed a lot so far and have kept audiences hooked to it. In today's episode of Bigg Boss 17, the ration task created chaos among the inmates, however, before this, Navid Sole's confession surprised everyone.

Navid Sole admits having feelings for Abhishek Kumar:

It all started when Vicky Jain whispered in Navid Sole's ears to ask Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi whether they kissed last night. When Navid questioned Abhishek, the latter quipped, "Silence can speak louder than words." While others applauded Abhishek's one-liner, Navid once again asked the same question to Abhishek. Abhishek said the same statement again and denied answering.

Vicky Jain then spoke about their conversation with Ankita Lokhande. Vicky and Munawar Faruqui elaborated on how Navid is asking this question early morning, which indicates that he is bothered about it. Ankita told Munawar and Vicky how it is not healthy to tease Navid with Abhishek as he is taking the joke seriously. Ankita and Jigna Vora mentioned how it is important to make Navid understand that it was a joke.

Ankita told Abhishek Kumar to stop teasing Navid as he would be scolded for his jokes. Vicky mentioned how Navid has started having feelings for Abhishek. Meanwhile, when Aishwarya Sharma asked Navid, "You have feelings for him (Abhishek Kumar)?" He replied, "A bit of some emotion. Yes!" Aishwarya informed Navid that Abhishek is straight.

Replying to this, Navid explained how a similar incident happened to him earlier and said, "This happened with a previous person also. Because we're in this house, we have been here. There's no outside world. You feel it." Neil Bhatt suggested Navid not to take jokes seriously and develop feelings for Abhishek. He told Navid, "I don't want you to get hurt."

Ankita then calls Navid Sole and says, "I am telling you very seriously. This is not going to happen. Not even in the jokes also. If somebody says something like this, cut them off." She further told Abhishek and Navid to be friends but not joke about kissing or about physical intimacy. She told Navid, "It will affect you." Jigna and Abhishek tell Navid to not pay heed to people who joke about it.

