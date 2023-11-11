Bigg Boss 17, Nov 10, 2023: Ankita Lokhande EXPOSES Mannara Chopra's 'characterless' comment on Khanzaadi

Tonight's (Nov 10, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite dramatic. The episode witnessed Ankita Lokhande going all out against Mannara Chopra and exposing her game plan and behavior pattern.

Ankita Lokhande calls Mannara Chopra 'dumbo' and 'insecure'

In yesterday's episode, Ankita Lokhande had the opportunity to remove three contestants from the race to acquire a special power. Ankita removed Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. Later, Ankita and Munawar spoke and sorted out things; however, Mannara had a grudge against Lokhande, and she gave her a cold shoulder.

This made the Pavitra Rishta fame lose her calm and expose the Zid actress' entire game. Ankita lashed out at Mannara and called her 'dumbo' and 'insecure.' She also exposed her statement about Khanzaadi. Mannara had called her 'characterless' because of her love-angle with Abhishek Kumar.

Have a look at Ankita Lokhande's fight with Mannara Chopra

This revelation led to yet another fight between Mannara and Khanzaadi. Isha Malviya also condemned the usage of the word by Mannara, while Jigna Vora and Rinku Dhawan sided with Ankita when she stated that Mannara's relationships are only for nominations. Her bonds change if she doesn't get benefits.

Aftermath of the spat

After the brawl, Mannara Chopra felt targeted, and she cried her heart out and confided in Anurag Dobhal and told him she felt like leaving the show. She mentioned she can not stay in a toxic environment on the auspicious occasion of the Diwali festival.

Mannara's good friend Munawar Faruqui saw her crying and asked her the matter. However, the actress asked him to give her some time with Anurag.

Munawar Faruqui gives a reality check to Mannara

Later in the episode, the comedian-rapper had a chat with Mannara. He explained that she could not leave the house because of negativity and made her understand that a few people's opinions shouldn't affect her.

Munawar also told her that only lone players win the show, and he is earnest about the show and won't play in groups. After talking with Munawar, Mannara felt better.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov 9, 2023: 'Iski adat hai affair karne ki', Mannara on Khanzaadi; Munawar reveals his first GF