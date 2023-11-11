Bigg Boss 17, Nov 10, 2023: 'Mai psycho ho gaya tha,' Abhishek Kumar on breakup with Isha Malviya

Tonight's (Nov 10, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17 once again was an emotional roller coaster ride. The episode was quite interesting from Mannara Chopra's emotional breakdown to Ankita Lokhande exposing her, while Abhishek Kumar discussed the aftermath of his breakup with Isha Malviya.

Abhishek Kumar reveals details about his condition post-breakup with Isha Malviya

In a conversation with Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek Kumar revealed what happened after his breakup with Isha Malviya. The Udaariyaan actor stated that he was going through a tough time after the breakup and couldn't sleep for nearly six months. He said, "Mai raat bhar jaagta tha. Mai Psycho hogaya tha." (I used to be awake for the entire night. I had turned into a psycho)

Have a look at Abhishek Kumar's video from Bigg Boss 17

The Bekaboo actor further said, "Mai humble bahot hu waise toh. Isha ke chakkar mein hogaya tha. Isha ki wajeh se mai hyper rehta tha. Itni sundar ladki girlfriend ban gai hai toh thoda aisa hota tha. Or kai baar usske ladayi k chakkar mey dusro se ladaiya hoti thi (I am humble but because of Isha, I used to be very hyper. I had such a pretty girlfriend. And many times because of fights with her, I used to be aggressive with others as well)."

He further stated that he went to other girls but when he used to hug them, he would think about Isha and would leave the place feeling that Isha will not like it. He confided in Anurag and mentioned that he feels Isha and Samarth knowingly got intimate in front of him. Isha did a few acts that she used to do with Abhishek when they were together.

Abhishek Kumar- Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's love angle in Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 has an ex couple, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, roped in as contestants. Isha mentioned that she broke up with Abhishek because of his aggressive and possessive behavior while Abhishek maintained that he still has feelings for Isha.

When the duo entered the house, they started to reconnect. While audiences speculated that the duo might get back together, Bigg Boss sent Isha's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel into the house. Isha had earlier declined to be in a relationship with Samarth.

Abhishek, meanwhile, mentioned that he has received closure from the show and it will help him move on in life.

