Bigg Boss 17, Nov 11, 2023: ‘I am the villain always,’ Aishwarya Sharma on her equation with Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 11: Today’s episode started with a lot of drama as the contestants got ready for their traditional best on the occasion of Diwali. As expected, host Salman Khan made the most of Weekend Ka Vaar and lectured Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt over their behavior toward each other. He also compared Aishwarya Sharma’s attitude with Vicky Jain.

Salman Khan schools Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

Host Salman Khan imitates Aishwarya Sharma in front of all the contestants. He asks the couple if this looks familiar. Then he asks Aishwarya, “Aap tiki hui hain, kyun ki do log aapke nakhre seh rahe hain, kaun hain ye dono, pata hain aapko? (You are here because of two people; can you guess who they are?)”

Aishwarya thinks for a few seconds and replies, “Ek Bigg Boss… aur aap? (One is Bigg Boss… another is you?)” To this, Salman Khan replies, “Yahi problem hain aapki. (This is the problem with you).”

Then Salman says that the other person is Neil. Further, the host shares that he thinks she is disrespectful toward her husband. And it’s not just him, but viewers also feel the same. Then, he goes on to show a few clips from their recent argument.

Salman Khan continues that someday Neil will get tired of this and might burst. He says, “Kitna patience aap iska try karogi? Ek din ye phatega, aur aap pe phatega. (How long will you test his patience? One day, he will burst and will burst on you.)”

Then, he also tells Vicky Jain that he does the same toward his wife. It’s the same in his relationship with Ankita.

Aishwarya Sharma breaks down

After the contestants return to the house, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt discuss it. However, the former breaks down and refuses to listen to Neil. He asks her to sit beside him as he does not want to raise his voice and does not want others in the Bigg Boss 17 house to know about their issues.

However, Aishwarya says, “Mereko pata hain tu yahi karega, cameras dekhke tu conscious ho jaata hain. Tu interviews mein bhi yahi karta hai. And I am being myself. They are seeing me as the villain. (I know you’d do this; you would get conscious seeing the camera. You do the same during interviews.)”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov 10, 2023: 'Mai psycho ho gaya tha,' Abhishek Kumar on breakup with Isha Malviya