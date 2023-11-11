Bigg Boss 17, Nov 11, 2023: Vicky Jain wishes to maintain distance from Ankita Lokhande for THIS reason

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 11: Today was Weekend Ka Vaar, and host Salman Khan made the most of it by talking to the contestants about last week's issue. The highlight was Salman Khan schooling Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt on their relationship. He also hinted at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. Later, both the couple were seen talking about it. While Aishwarya broke down, Vicky also reacted.

Salman Khan compares Vicky Jain to Aishwarya Sharma

Salman Khan calls out Aishwarya Sharma for her disrespectful behavior toward her husband, Neil Bhatt. He says there are two couples in this house, and their fans had a different perception of them outside the Bigg Boss 17 house, but it changed once they stepped inside. He stated that while Aishwarya is disrespectful toward Neil, Vicky is toward Ankita.

Later, both the couple were seen talking about it. In the Dil room, Vicky tells Ankita Lokhande, "Mera comparison is show mein Aishwarya se kar rahe hain. Aapko lagta hain mein kabhi bhi aapko disrespect kiya. Laga toh koi baat nahi, bata do. (I have been compared to Aishwarya on this show. Do you think I have ever disrespected you? If you feel so, then tell me about it.)"

To this Ankita replies, "Tu kuch bola hoga, jo bahar sahi nahi dikha hoga. Mein abhi bhi bol rahi hu, tu hamesha mujhe galat chhez se dur rakha hai aur seekhaya mereko, nahi toh mein bhi Aishwarya ban saktti thi. (You must have said something that looked bad outside. You have always said the right thing and kept me away from trouble. Or else, I could have become Aishwarya)."

Vicky continues that he wants to remain silent and apologizes to Ankita for all the times he raised his voice. Ankita tells him she must have triggered him about something, resulting in an argument. However, Vicky says she is the wife and can never be wrong. "I want to maintain that distance because I don't want to be misjudged. Mein dusro pe bhauk deta toh ye nahi sunta, mein apne wife ko bol diya toh shayad isliye sun raha hu (If I had screamed at others, it wouldn't have looked so bad. Maybe it's because I screamed at my wife, that's why I am hearing this)" adds the businessman.

