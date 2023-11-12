Bigg Boss 17, Nov 12, 2023: 'Ladki bahot tez hai', Ankita Lokhande reveals Khanzaadi wanted to borrow clothes

Tonight's (Nov 12, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite entertaining. The Diwali special episode had many guests along with Katrina Kaif gracing the show to promote Tiger 3. Amidst the celebration, Salman Khan lashed out at Khanzaadi for stretching a fight and not honoring the festival of Diwali.

After the episode's shooting, many contestants including Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui were seen discussing the rapper's behavior,

Ankita Lokhande's revelation about Khanzaadi

Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui were seen discussing Khanzaadi and her game plan. Munawar mentioned that he couldn't believe that Khanzaadi was stretching Mannara's topic even after being badly scolded by Salman Khan. Ankita revealed that Khanzaadi once asked her if she could borrow her clothes. She also stated that somebody asked her to not borrow clothes from Ankita, or else she would bring it up in a fight.

Furthermore, Ankita mentioned that Khanzaadi chooses to dance with Abhishek whenever she wants and she uses him. Ankita said, "Maine toh Abhishek ko bola hai, yeh bahot tez ladki hai". (I had warned Abhishek about Khanzaadi being a cunning person).

Have a look at how Salman Khan lashed out at Khanzaadi in Weekend Ka Vaar

Why did Salman Khan lash out at Khanzaadi?

Khanzaadi had learned a day before the Weekend Ka Vaar about Mannara calling her 'characterless'. When she tried to escalate the topic once again it left Salman Khan miffed. While Salman tried to sort things out, Khanzaadi continued to counter and remained stubborn. This left the Bollywood star quite angry and he slammed Khanzaadi for not letting things slide and making a big deal about an issue.

Salman Khan made her understand that it was Khanzaadi who stated that she faked a love angle with Abhishek and now when others are calling the bond fake, she is making a big deal out of it. Salman looked furious while Katrina tried to calm him down.

No elimination twist

Given the fact that it was a Diwali weekend, the makers decided to go with a no-elimination twist this week in Bigg Boss 17. The episode had special guests like Sunanda Sharma, Ali brothers, Bharti Singh, and Harsh Limbachya.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Salman Khan loses his calm at Khanzaadi after she argues with him; Katrina Kaif intervenes