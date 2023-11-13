Bigg Boss 17, Nov 12, 2023: 'You betrayed me', Aishwarya Sharma blames Neil Bhatt post Salman Khan's bashing

Tonight's (Nov 12, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite fiery. On this Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan called out Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain's rude behaviors with their partners. He mentioned that they're able to behave rudely because their partners are taking the disrespect.

After the episode's shooting was wrapped up, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt were seen discussing the matter raised by Salman Khan.

Aishwarya Sharma states that she doesn't deserve to be with Neil Bhatt

Post the episode's shoot, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt were seen discussing the matter. Aishwarya looked visibly dissapointed while Neil tried to comfort her. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress told her husband Neil that he shouldn't come to persuade her as people would take it differently. She mentioned that she feels she's losing her personality.

Neil asked Aishwarya if she was angry because of him and Aishwarya nodded and said yes. She said, "Meri personality khatam ho rai hai. Shayad logon ko yeh fake lagraha hoga. Meko aisa feel horaha hai ke you betrayed me. You're too good to be with me, i think, meko aisa lagta hai. I don't deserve you honestly." ( I feel I'm losing my personality. Maybe people might find this fake. I feel like you've betrayed me.)

Have a look at Salman Khan's take on Aishwarya Sharma's rude behavior

You guys are heading towards a disaster: Salman Khan to Aishwarya-Neil

Host Salman Khan mentioned that Aishwarya gets aggressive and further mocks Neil, while he is being respectful. Khan asked Aishwarya to not push her husband to a level where he would take extreme steps. Salman added that he has realized that the couple is heading towards a disaster. He stated that if this continues, it will take the form of a very toxic relationship.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt thanked Salman for bringing it up and stated that they would improve themselves. Aishwarya agreed that she vented her frustration on her husband and also apologized to him.

