Bigg Boss 17, Nov 13, 2023: Anurag Dobhal grabs Arun Mahashetty by collar, breaks mug; gets nominated till end

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to violence and abuse.

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 13, 2023: Today’s Bigg Boss 17 episode started with a huge fight inside the house. Contestants of the Dimaag room, Arun Mahashetty and Anurag Dobhal got into an argument that led to the latter charging toward the former. It started with Arun making a statement about Anurag that he was seen entering the hotel with one individual and leaving with another.

Fight between Anurag Dobhal and Arun Mahashetty

As all the contestants gather in the Dum room, Anurag and Arun take turns to reveal what they had planned against the other contestants. Soon things escalate and Anurag asks Arun to talk sense. Anurag tells him, “Shaadi shuda ho, bachhe ho gaye hain, baat toh karo dhang se.” He continues repeating this and also adds, “Bachhe kya sochenge? Mera baap itna bhadwa?”

"(You are married and have kids, act your age. What will your kids think? My dad is so stupid?)"

Their argument continues and they mock each other. Anurag also asks him not to make fake promises on his child’s name. He also says, “Tera jayse mein 10 khareed lu.” As this continues, Arun makes a statement that makes Anurag furious. He says, “Tera pata hain. Dekha meine sab. Hotel mein kisike saath gaya tha, agle din kis ke saath nikla tha.”

"(I know all about you. You entered the hotel with one individual and left he next day with another.)"

Anurag screams and says, “Wo meri behen thi, tu national television pe aake mera behen ko track kar raha hain? Tu mere behen ke bareein mein national television pe bola? Ki mein raat ko kisike se saath ghuske, kisi aur ke saath nikla? Family ko maat leke aa, don’t do it.”

Arun tells him that he won’t take any names because he respects the other person. Further, he mimics him and says, “Ye hoti hain one-liner ki dum.” As Anurag continues saying that he was with his sister, he comes charging at Arun and grabs him by the collar. Samarth who was in the same room comes to stop him. Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, and others also intervened to stop their argument.

Bigg Boss addresses Arun and Anurag's fight

Later, addressing their fight, Bigg Boss says that violence will not be tolerated inside the house and strict action will be taken against the contestant without any warning. Bigg Boss also mentions that the decision will be final.

The next day inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, the two get into a fight again and Anurag throws a cup on the floor in anger. Munawar interrupts and takes him to the garden area. Bigg Boss announces to close the kitchen and asks the contestants to gather. He announces that Anurag is nominated till the end of the show.

