Bigg Boss 17, Nov 13, 2023: Vicky Jain reacts as Ankita Lokhande apologizes for using a cuss word

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 13, 2023: Episode 29 of Bigg Boss 17 began with a major fight between Anurag Dobhal and Arun Mahashetty. On the other hand, the two married couple of this season, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt spoke about the issues between them that Bigg Boss addressed.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain talk about their differences

As the argument between Anurag and Arun escalates, Ankita Lokhande is seen calling Vicky to join him outside. She asks him where he is, and he replies that he was startled as she suddenly started looking for him. He also says, “5 saal se meine baat karna nahi seekha.” Ankita asks him to sit down to talk about their issues. She says, “Humara matter khatam kar lete hain. Tujhe pata hain tu kya kar raha hain. Sabke matter solve karwata hain, tujhe nahi lagta ki humlogon ka matter bhi solve karein? (Let's put an end to our issues. You know what you are doing. You are solving others' problems, but don't you think we should solve our problems too?)"

In reponse, Vicky Jain replies, "Kya solve karu? Mein haar gaya hu us matter mein.” He also says that he does not want to talk because his words are always twisted. Jain continues, “I am not God, mein insaan hu. But mujhse ummeed ayse hain ki mein bhagwan hu. (I am a human. But everyone expects me to behave like God)”

He says, “I am just taking my time. Kyase chalna hain mujhe ye rishta mein samajhna padhega. Mein overnight sudhar nahi payunga apne aap ko.” Ankita asks him if he is detaching him from her. As Ankita advises him to balance and talk with her, he replies, “I am wrong everywhere. You have all the right to express yourself in whatever tone you want. You are Ankita Lokhande, you are always right."

Vicky Jain walks away as Ankita Lokhande apologizes to him after using a cuss word

Before going to bed, Ankita and Vicky were seen talking and Vicky asks her why she called him 'chutiya.' The actress replies that she was pissed as he was laughing with his friends and having a good time. The two argue over this with Ankita apologising. But Vicky gets up and walks away saying, "I don't care. Apna bewakoofi apne paas rakh. (Keep your stupidity to yourself)"

At the beginning of the Bigg Boss 17 episode, Ankita is also seen talking to Navid Sole about Vicky. She shared that her husband respects her and he is not as loud as Aishwarya. However, she also mentions, “Sometimes he goes off the track, and somewhere he is dominating. But Aishwarya is too loud.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov 13, 2023: Anurag Dobhal grabs Arun Mahashetty by collar, breaks mug; gets nominated till end