Bigg Boss 17, Nov 14, 2023: Ankita Lokhande shows middle finger to Abhishek Kumar during argument

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 14, 2023: Tonight's episode saw Ankita Lokhande feeling down throughout the day after Vicky Jain shifted to Dimaag room. On Day 31, the actress got into an argument with contestant Abhishek Kumar over cleaning the platform. The two had a heated exchange of words and Ankita showed middle finger to Abhishek, which further instigated him. Later, Vicky Jain interfered and asked Abhishek to cool down.

All the contestants were seen chilling in the garden area in the evening. Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel were lying down together and talking about cleaning the platform area. Overhearing the conversation Ankita Lokhande interrupted. She told them that one person is enough to clean the platform area. "Platform clean karne ke liye do log nahi lagte, mein karte aa rahi hu hamesha se akele." "(You don't need two individuals to clean the platform. I have been doing it since forever.)"

Abhishek said to her that she has not cleaned the platform ever. "Aapne kab kiye platform clean? Kabhi nahi kiya apne, mere time mein ekbar bhi nahi kiya apne. Aapne khali bola hain." "(When have you cleaned the platform? You have never done it)" Munawar laughed at this.

In response, Ankita asked him to talk properly. Abhishek, in response, said, "Aapko nahi karna hain, nahi kijiye. Don't talk." Ankita says, "It's better" and walks away. Abhishek continues, "Aapka jab jhoot pakda jaati hain, aap chale jaate hain." "(Whenever you are caught lying, you walk away)" Then he asked Vicky Jain, "Vicky bhai, inho ne platform kab clean kii hain, aap bata djiye? (Vicky brother, when has she cleaned the platform?)"

Ankita turned toward Vicky and told him, "Aap bata dijiye. Aapka proof chahiye sabko." Jain cleared the confusion and said that Ankita and Neil cleaned the platform several times. "Pata nahi, barbar karne aa jata hain. Hai kaun? Pagal. Hamesha chadh jata hain. Jitna achhe se baat karu, wo chadh jata hain. Bhaukta hain hamesha." Abhishek then said, "Aap bhaukte ho, mein nahi. (You bark, not me)"

As this brawl continued, Abhishek told Munawar to give Ankita the responsibilities of mopping and cleaning dishes. To this, Ankita reacted and said that he should not be the one to advise Munawar on how he should assign responsibilities. Further, Abhishek accused Lokhande of not doing any work ever and added, "Aap kaam se hamesha bhaag jaate ho. (You always escape from work)" Vicky asked Abhishek to calm down and Ankita showed him the middle finger and this made Abhishek furious.

Abhishek screamed, "Ankita Lokhande jo TV ki 6 saal se star hain, aur 4 Bollywood films kii hain, unhone mujhe middle finger dikhai hain. Aapko yahi aati hain. (Ankita Lokhande who has been a TV star for the last six years and has done 4 Bollywood films showed me the middle finger)" Later, Vicky Jain interrupted and explained that Ankita crossed the line.

