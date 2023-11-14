Bigg Boss 17, Nov 14, 2023: 'Tere sath rehkar mein dab gayi, I lost myself', Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 14, 2023: Tuesday’s episode started with Bigg Boss announcing the report on contestants’ performance inside the house so far. The contestants were also shuffled among the three rooms and Vicky Jain was given the Dimaag room, while Ankita Lokhande remained inside the Dil room. Soon after this announcement, Ankita broke down and argued with Vicky throughout the day.

Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain fake, cheap, selfish, and a failure

Bigg Boss announces that Vicky Jain is very happy in the Dimaag room, while Ankita looks very upset. Vicky comes to Ankita to talk to her, but the latter refuses to talk and breaks down. As Vicky coaxes Ankita to talk to him, she asks him to leave her alone. The actress says, “Daat phadke haas raha hai, itna khushi ho raha hain tujhe? You are so selfish. I really hate you. Tu apne aap ko bohot hoshiyar samajhta hain? Bhul jaa ki hum shaadhi shuda hain. (You are laughing out loud, how are you so happy? You think you are very smart? Forget that we are married.)”

The two fell out several times throughout the day. At the end of day 30, Vicky talks to Munnawar and others in the garden area when Ankita Lokhande calls her inside the Bigg Boss 17 living room. There, she tells Vicky that she feels he is fake and calls him names. Lokhande says, “Tu achha husband nahi hain. Hoga tu smart vart, but as a husband tu dhongi hain. (You’re not a good husband. You might be smart, but you are fake as a husband)”

The actress continues, “Mein dusre husband ko dekhta hu toh mujhe kharap lagta hain. Mein Neil ko dekhta hu toh I see him always there for Aishwarya. Mein tere saath rehke daab gayi, I lost myself. Bohot dikha diya log mujhe. (When I see the others husband I feel bad. You have suppressed me. People have shown me a lot)”

Vicky listens to her silently and then asks her, “Kya karna hain tujhe bol? Ye option toh meine hamesha hi diya hain. Tu mujhe dhongi bol diya, fake bola, kya kya nahi bola.” (What do you want to do? I have always given you this option. You called me fake, and what not)"

Later, Ankita was seen walking up to her husband and hugging him to make up for the argument. She also apologized to him, but the latter refused to listen.

