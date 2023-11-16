Bigg Boss 17, Nov 15, 2023: Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar and 3 other contestants get eliminated

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 15, 2023: In today’s episode, Bigg Boss presents an exciting twist and gives all the housemates the opportunity to nominate contestants. Many take this opportunity to take revenge. Five contestants were nominated: Ankita Lokhande, Tehelka, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, and Abhishek Kumar. Read along to know the process of the nominations and what it means for these contestants now.

Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi, and Tehelka got maximum votes for nomination

Bigg Boss asks Vicky Jain to gather everyone in the activity area. As the contestants enter the area, each of them is placed in front of well-lit walls with buzzers in front of them. Bigg Boss welcomes them to this week’s nomination as they take their positions. Each lamp signifies one nomination, and as the contestants nominate, the lamps will start fading out.

Arun Mahashetty, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Aishwarya Sharma, and Munawar Faruqui nominate Ankita Lokhande. Munawar mentions that the actress is a strong competition for him. Aishwarya also nominated Vicky Jain.

Jigna Vora nominated Arun Mahashetty on the grounds that he brought up personal issues during his conflict with Anurag. She also nominates Tehelka. Many contestants who nominate Tehelka share that they believe he is a silent spectator and doesn’t speak up when it’s needed. Munawar and Isha also nominate him.

Mannara, Isha, Sana, and others nominate Khanzaadi. Ankita nominates Neil and Aishwarya on the ground that their game is very weak. Later, Bigg Boss asks the contestants of the Dimaag room to nominate one more contestant to throw out of the house, and they collectively declare Abhishek’s name.

As Rinku won the immunity challenge, she was safe from this week’s nomination inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Anurag Dobhal, who had shown his aggressive nature in the previous episode, was already nominated by Bigg Boss for all rounds till the end of the show. Before this week’s nomination begins, Bigg Boss asks him to take his leave as it might be difficult to watch the process. Other contestants are also informed not to waste their votes on Anurag.

