Bigg Boss 17, Nov 18: Khanzaadi passes 'bhabhi' remark toward Mannara and Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 17, 2023: Winner of Bigg Boss 16, rapper MC Stan graced the stage alongside the cast of the movie Farrey. They entered the BB house with the adventures of tasks for the contestants.

In one such task, the female contestants were asked to pick their preferred type of guy and reject the rest. Mannara Chopra picked Munawar Faruqi, and the latter even shared a shayari with her. Following the task, the two danced together, to which everyone used the term 'Bhabhi' directing to Mannara, which did not sit well with the actress.

Khanzaadi called out the comedian and rapper in a task, saying, "Ek bhabhi bahar hai, ek bhabhi yaha hai" (One bhabhi is outside, one bhabhi is here).

Anurag Dobhal and Mannara's conversation

After the guests left the house, Anurag Dobhal took aside Mannara. He told her about how Munawar had a relationship with an underage girl in the previous show that he had participated in. The Zid actress seemed shocked and said, "Maine aisa kya kiya, mere saath aisa mat karo" (What did I do, don't do this to me) and that she rejected him just because she saw him as a friend and nothing more than that. The YouTuber even told her that Munawar is a divorcee.

During the task, Anurag asked the comedian to play his own game rather than taking advantage of girls and creating an angle in the show.

Aishwarya Sharma resolves Mannara's confusion

After the task, Mannara talked about the incident to Aishwarya Sharma and Rinku Dhawan in the bathroom area. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress directly asked Mannara if she had any feelings for Munawar, and Mannara promptly denied it. Rinku asked about the reason for Mannara's upset behavior, suggesting she thought there might be something between them. Aishwarya explained that the Sita actress sensed betrayal and was upset because Munawar never disclosed his marital status to her.

Mannara even said that she felt conscious when everyone screamed bhabhi at her. She shared details of her conversation with Munawar about his marital status. The actress revealed, "I have a baby, I'm a divorcee, and I have a girlfriend outside," is what he told her.

Khanzaadi's apology to Munawar

Later, when Khanzaadi, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Munawar sat in the garden area, Khanzaadi apologized to Munawar for her Bhabhi remark. He didn't say anything and asked her not to bring it up. Ankita and Vicky supported the stand-up comedian; Khanzaadi replied, "Iske baare mein baat nahi karte ab" (Let's not talk about it now), resting the matter on the spot.

Have a look at the celebrities that graced the Weekend ka Vaar episode:

'Does she like you?' asks Isha Malviya to Munawar Faruqui

During dinner in their respective rooms, Isha Malviya questions Munawar about Mannara's confusion. Munawar explains that he had already informed Mannara about everything and did not know her attitude.

Abhishek Kumar intervenes, suggesting that perhaps Mannara believed Munawar was still married. Responding to this, Munawar simply shared that all the necessary information was public and saw no need to personally disclose it to anyone.

Mannara feels bad because she thinks he told Vicky and not her, which is untrue. He then said she can believe what she wants; he cannot change anyone's opinion.

