Bigg Boss 17, Nov 19, 2023: ‘People see me as Ankita Lokhande's husband’, Vicky Jain on losing his identity

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 19, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 is entertaining the audience with fights among the contestants, their constant banter, gossip, and not to miss, the arguments between the couple of this season. In today’s episode, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain talks about their issues, yet again. Contestant Jigna Vora intervenes and shares that she has observed them closely and also gives advice to them.

Vicky Jain says people call him ‘Ankita Lokhande’s husband’

Ankita Lokhande sits in the garden area at night, as her husband Vicky Jain joins her. Ankita tells him to move away as she is in her zone and needs time to think. However, Vicky sits and says that she can be in her zone and talk to him when she feels like it.

As Ankita says that Vicky is comparing her to Sana, Vicky asks her where this is coming from as she has been sitting silently for the last few hours. Ankita shares that she was thinking about everything, and says, “Is ghar mein tujhse wo feeling nahi aa rahi hain. (I am not getting that feeling from you).”

The actress continues, “Tu wo gyani baba lagti hain, bohot bakwas. Mereko Sana k saath compare karta hai, that looks cool on TV. I am also on TV, I am playing my game, you are doing good for yourself, but itna bhaari competition ho gaya hain, mereko nahi pata teri nazar mein mein kaha hu… mein khelna chahta hu, but mein apne aap se compete kar raha hu.”

"(You are that baba, who is very stupid. You compare me to Sana... Youu are a tough competition, and I don't know where I stand in your perspective... I want to play and I want to compete against me)"

Further, the actress also says that she thinks she is losing him inside the house and adds, “Mere do cheez hi chal rahi hain, whether I am losing my partner or whether I am finding myself?”

Then Vicky says that ever since they got married, people refer to him as Ankita Lokhande’s husband. He says, “Mein kahi bhi jaata hu duniya mein, apne logon ke pas bhi,, wo mujhe bolta hain Ankita Lokhande ke husband aa gaya. Mere hi log, business world ka, aapne logon, jo mujhe bachpan se mere naam se janta hain, mere log, mein tera industry ka log ka baat nahi kar raha hu, toh mujhe kyasa feel hota hain?”

"(Wherever I go, people refer to me as Ankita Lokhande's husband. My people, people from my business, those who have known me by my name since childhood call me that. I am not even referring to people from your industry)"

Ankita says that it’s a nice thing, but Vicky responds that this is mockery. He also says, “Mera identity kho gaya hain. Aab mein kya karu? Change toh nahi kar sakta, accept kar liya. (I have lost my identity. What should I do now? I cannot change it, but I have learnt to accept it.)"

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Jigna Vora then intervenes and tells them that she has observed them closely and Vicky should connect with Ankita emotionally. Instead of lecturing her, he should come and hug her. The actress agrees.

