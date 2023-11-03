Bigg Boss 17, Nov 2, 2023: Jigna Vora admits being in love with her ex even after 14 years; 'Nahi ho rahi nafrat'

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 2, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15 and has been severing the right amount of entertainment and drama that is expected from the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show. From arguments to love triangles and brawls between couples, the show has hooked the attention of the viewers. In today's (November 2) episode, former journalist Jigna Vora broke down in tears talking about her love for her ex-partner.

Jigna Vora gets emotional while narrating her story:

In the evening, while walking along with Munawar Faruqui, Jigna Vora recalled the times and dates when she met her ex-partner and mentioned how she remembers everything. She said, "I know the dates and time. We met 5 times in the last 14 years." Munawar asked about the last time she met her ex-partner, and she said, "It was November 25, 2019. It was a final call that I took and said enough now."

Munawar Faruqui asked whether he was married or was supposed to get married. Answering this, she said, "According to me, I think he was married." When Munawar asked about the last time she met him, Jigna shared that her ex-partner was posted in Baroda. Munawar compared Jigna's one-sided love story to Bollywood films.

While talking to him, Jigna got emotional and said, "I am so happy (cries). I am proud of my love, whatever it is. There were no expectations. He was so high profile, and I never asked for money. Zero expectations. Like other girls, I never demanded to go on a date or for anything. There's so much helplessness. Even he must be feeling the same, but we can't do anything."

Munawar questioned Jigna whether things would have been different if her case hadn't happened. Jigna revealed, "No, I think he anyway didn't have guts. We never wanted to marry so that was not a question. The day I was arrested in the morning at 10:20 am, he had landed in Mumbai from Ahmedabad. At the airport, he saw the breaking news 'Jigna Vora arrested' and he just went back."

Munawar asked Jigna why couldn't she hate him even after this, Jigna said, "What to hate? Everyone tells me that he (her ex-partner) never stood by me in my bad times. He will be answerable to god." She then cried and said, "Nahi ho rahi hai nafrat (I am unable to hate him)."

Rinku Dhawan, who was also present there, asked Jigna, "Are you serious, 14 years, and you are still sulking at him?" Munawar mentions that Jigna still loves her ex, and Rinku teases her for guiding Abhishek Kumar when she is unable to move on. Jigna explains how she doesn't want Abhishek to suffer the way she did. Munawar promises Jigna that he will make her move on within two months.

