Bigg Boss 17, Nov 2, 2023: Samarth Jurel confronts Isha Malviya for talking to Abhishek Kumar after their breakup

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 2, 2023: In Bigg Boss Season 17, Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel's complicated love triangle has been one of the highlights. From the time Samarth entered the show, it seems like their relationship has been getting more complex. In today's episode, Samarth discovered a new secret about Isha from Abhishek while speaking to him.

Abhishek Kumar enlightens Samarth Jurel with the truth about Isha Malviya:

In today's episode, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel had a small argument due to a misunderstanding, and both decided not to talk to one another. Later, at midnight, while talking to Samarth, Abhishek Kumar disclosed the truth regarding what happened after he parted ways with Isha. The conversation starts with Abhishek praising Isha and both Samarth and Abhishek laugh about it. Samarth then reveals that Isha made him fall in love with her.

Abhishek Kumar then reveals, "I discovered about your relationship on 26 June as we completed 1 year to our breakup." He continues, "I called her and it went through so I cut the call. Then Isha called back and we spoke. I teased her purposely and asked, 'How is your boyfriend' and she replied, 'How come you know.'" Abhishek further shared how he was shocked to know that Isha was dating someone and mentioned how he broke down after their conversation.

Abhishek also confessed to Samarth that Isha had called him again and wished him on his birthday. Samarth shared with Abhishek how he and Isha had long distance relationship but they kept traveling back and forth to meet one another. Samarth revealed that he even caught Isha lying several times. He even mentioned that one day he got to know about a boy whose name starts with 'K'. Samarth and Abhishek shared the same thought that Isha has more guy friends and no girlfriends.

Samarth Jurel confronts Isha:

Later, Samarth Jurel fumed with anger as he confronted Isha for talking to Abhishek after she broke up with him. He slammed Isha for being in a relationship with him and calling Abhishek four times even after their break up. Samarth called out Isha for calling Abhishek on his birthday to wish. Isha shared how her mother told her to call Abhishek and insisted Samarth not talk about the past.

Samarth asked Isha the reason for calling Abhishek several times however, she mentioned that they discussed their PR. At the end of their conversation, Samarth tells Isha that whatever happened to her when he entered the show was a lesson for her. Their chat ends on an abrupt note. Later, when Abhishek Kumar was teasing Isha, Samarth confessed to Abhishek that he confronted Isha for calling him.

