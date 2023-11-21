Bigg Boss 17, Nov 20, 2023: Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora; Whose midweek exit left inmates in tears?

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 20, 2023: Bigg Boss 17's sixth week began with a shocking twist as the show's Boss decided to end the journey of one contestant in the midweek itself. It all started when Bigg Boss called the Dimaag room contestants into the archive room, including Vicky Jain, Sana Khan, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mahshetty, and Anurag Dobhal. Bigg Boss instructed the five contestants to choose the most inactive three contestants of the show.

One contestant faces midweek eviction:

Bigg Boss asks Vicky Jain, Sana Khan, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mahshetty, and Anurag Dobhal to name three contestants staying in the Bigg Boss house with the borrowed time. Bigg Boss elaborates that they must select contestants whose journey in the show has been extended despite their poor performance. While Sana names Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Neil Bhatt, Vicky, Sunny, Arun, and Anurag agree on Rinku, Jigna, and Navid Sole.

After their mutual decision, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Navid Sole are tagged as contestants living in the Bigg Boss house with borrowed time. Later, Bigg Boss asks all the contestants to gather in the Chowk area and reveals the procedure that happened in the archive room. Bigg Boss then throws a shocker at the contestants and tells them that the Dum room inmates have to select one name and that the chosen contestant will face midweek eviction.

The contestants look shocked to the core as Bigg Boss announces this decision. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Khanzaadi then mutually take a decision about the midweek eviction. Khanzaadi shares that she thinks Jigna Vora has been living in the house with the borrowed time, and Rinku and Navid have contributed enough. However, Neil and Aishwarya Sharma decide to save Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora. Therefore, Navid Sole faces a midweek eviction, and his journey in the show comes to an end.

As soon as the Dum room members convey their message to Bigg Boss and Bigg Boss announces his decision, several contestants, including Jigna Vora, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and more get emotional as they bid goodbye to Navid. Abhishek Kumar cries inconsolably while Munawar Faruqui and others console him.

Abhishek playfully proposes to Navid while going down on his knees to make the latter happy. Navid then expresses his gratitude to the show and contestants and takes an exit from the show.

