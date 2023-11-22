Bigg Boss 17, Nov 21, 2023: Ankita Lokhande hits husband Vicky Jain with her 'chappal'; inmates REACT

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 21, 2023: In today's episode, Isha Malviya, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Vicky Jain, and Munawar Faruqui got into a heated argument over food. For the uninformed, in yesterday's episode, Vicky convinced Khanzaadi to eat food cooked by Dimaag room members after she shared that she was starving. In today's episode, when this was being discussed, Ankita Lokhande lost her calm and threw her 'chappal' (slippers) at her husband, Vicky Jain.

Contestants fight over food:

In today's episode, Munawar Faruqui questioned whether Vicky Jain was sharing his food with Isha Malviya and others. Isha mentioned that Khanzaadi also ate food cooked by Dimaag room members before she ate. However, Vicky and Khanzaadi firmly denied saying that she didn't eat the food cooked by Dimaag room members.

This discussion escalated as Isha Malviya questioned Khanzaadi for lying when she had eaten the food cooked by Vicky Jain's room members. Isha and Khanzaadi got into a heated brawl as they discussed eating the meal cooked by Dimaag room members. Isha called Khanzaadi 'dual-faced' due to her changing behavior. Khanzaadi taunted Isha and called her 'dual-faced,' referring to her relationship with Samarth Jurel and her bond with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar.

What made Ankita Lokhande hit Vicky with her slippers?

While Vicky and Khanzaadi were denying the allegations put by Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande arrived. Ankita told everyone that even Khanzaadi ate food cooked by Dimaag room members. Ankita mentioned that she saw Khanzaadi eating the food. Vicky Jain made faces and then playfully held Ankita's neck from the back and dragged her. When Ankita tried to push him away in a fun way, Vicky grabbed her from behind and held her hand.

During this fun interaction, Ankita ran behind Vicky to hit him, and when he did not stop, she removed both her slippers and hit Vicky with the same. Ankita's action diverted everyone's attention, and all contestants laughed and cheered Ankita for hitting Vicky with her 'chappal.' After this, Ankita walked away.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

