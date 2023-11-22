Bigg Boss 17, Nov 21, 2023: Ankita Lokhande to Jigna Vora; 5 contestants who are nominated this week

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 21, 2023: As each day passes by, the competition for Bigg Boss contestants to survive in the Bigg Boss house gets even more tough. In today's episode, the weekly nomination process was conducted and five contestants were nominated to get evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show. The nomination process was dependent on luck and the contestants were also seen convincing the contestants who were nominating them.

Nomination process:

After Bigg Boss called everyone into the activity area, Bigg Boss explained the task to the contestants. As per the instruction, Bigg Boss will call all the inmates one by one and they have to sit near the tree set up in the activity area. This tree's branches have leaves with contestants' names written on them. When one contestant sits near the tree, any leaf will light up and the contestant can either save that inmate whose name is written on the leaf or nominate them.

During this process, the contestants (whose name was written on the leaf) was also seen convincing the inmates who were sitting near the tree to not nominate them. As Anurag Dobhal is nominated by Bigg Boss till the end of the season, he was not allowed to participate in the nomination process.

When the nominations started, Arun Mahshetty nominated Jigna Vora, Neil Bhatt saved Samarth Jurel, Vicky Jain saved Munawar Faruqui, Khanzaadi saved Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra saved Arun Mahshetty, Sunny Aryaa saved Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar saved Isha Malviya, Aishwarya Sharma nominated Sunny Aryaa, Ankita Lokhande nominated Mannara Chopra, Sana Khan saved Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan nominated Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui saved Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya saved Vicky Jain, Jigna Vora nominated Sana Khan and Samarth Jurel saved Rinku.

Therefore, the five contestants who got nominated to get evicted this week are Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Aryaa, Sana Khan and Anurag Dobhal.

Post nomination process, it was also seen that Khanzaadi and Neil Bhatt got engaged in a brawl over house duties. Aishwarya Sharma expresses her joy as Neil goes against Khanzaadi and gives a reply to her. Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora and Aishwarya Sharma were also seen discussing Ankita Lokhande's game plan of getting close to Mannara.

To get regular updates about Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov 21, 2023: Ankita Lokhande hits husband Vicky Jain with her 'chappal'; inmates REACT