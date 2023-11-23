Bigg Boss 17, Nov 22, 2023: Arun Mashettey REACTS as Jigna Vora confronts him over washing his undergarments

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 22, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 contestants got an ultimatum today from Bigg Boss himself after the lavish Bigg Boss house looked nothing less than a dump yard since the inmates created a mess. Amidst this chaos, Arun Mashettey and Jigna Vora were seen discussing the nominations and also reached to the topic of 'undergarments'. This conversation occurred as Jigna was upset after Arun nominated her when she was the only one who even washed his undergarments.

Jigna Vora confronts Arun Mashettey:

While talking to Sunny Aryaa, Jigna confronted him for taking her and Rinku Dhawan's names in the grace period task. Jigna then mentioned that she is not the one who is in Bigg Boss on a grace period and stated how she works hard and cooks for everyone. She got emotional as she recalled how she had even washed Arun's undergarments several times and despite that, he nominated her.

Jigna called out Sunny for taking her name in the grace period task and complained about Arun by mentioning how he was ungrateful. Sunny Aryaa then asked Jigna whether Arun asked her to wash his undergarments, however, Jigna mentioned that she was supposed to do laundry so Arun gave his clothes along with his undergarments.

Sunny told Arun about the conversation that he had with Jigna. Arun Mashettey then asked Jigna whether he separately gave his undergarment to her to wash and Jigna denied it. Jigna then explained how she was hurt when he took her name in the grace period task. Jigna mentioned what duties she did so far for the contestants. Arun explained to Jigna that she nominated him first and then he took her name in the nomination. Jigna got emotional while talking to him.

Later, Jigna Vora, Neil Bhatt, Sunny Aryaa and Arun Mashettey were seen discussing the topic. Arun explained how he was not willing to give his undergarments to Jigna however she insisted him to give it to her to wash them. Arun elaborated how at his home his mother and his wife took care of all these things so he never washed his undergarments.

Arun broke down as he explained this to Jigna and apologised to her several times for giving his undergarments to him. Arun accepted his mistake and apologised to Jigna constantly. Jigna accepted his apology and consoled him as he cried inconsolably.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to enter BB house