Bigg Boss 17, Nov 22, 2023: Sana Khan denies giving her bed to Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande, argues with latter

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 22, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 is a super popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan and currently it is in its 6th week. As the popular celeb couples, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt are also a part of the show, the ardent fans of these celebs are glued to Bigg Boss 17. In today's episode, it was seen that Vicky Jain locked horns with his friend Sana Khan.

Sana Khan and Vicky Jain get into an argument:

Vicky Jain and Sana Khan share a cordial bond with one another and there are several times when they are seen making strategies against some contestants. However, in today's episode, Vicky and Sana got into a war of words. It started when Vicky asked Sana to sleep on the single bed as she had been sleeping there since four days. Vicky asked her to do so as he and Ankita wanted to sleep on the double bed.

However, Sana Khan refused to sleep on the single bed as there was more light in that area. Vicky asked her that she often cooperated and let him and Ankita sleep on the double bed. While Anurag Dobhal and Arun Mashetty also agreed to give Sana their beds, Sana refused saying that she wouldn't be able to sleep on the single bed. Sana argued and told Vicky that he has been ungrateful as she gave her double bed to him and Ankita and he didn't even say 'Thank you' for it.

Sana stated that Ankita is from Dil room and she shouldn't be sleeping in Dimaag room. While Ankita tried to be the peacemaker between Vicky and Sana, their argument still continued after Sana pointed out that Ankita Lokhande should sleep in Dil room on her own bed. Sana mentioned that she is letting them sleep on her bed and they are not grateful about it.

Sana and Vicky argued and lashed out at each other for their pitch while fighting. Eventually, Vicky asked Ankita to go to her room and sleep as they would be breaking the rule of she slept in Dimaag's room. Ankita agreed and Vicky slept on the single bed.

