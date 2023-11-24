Bigg Boss 17, Nov 23, 2023: Jigna Vora reveals informing her ex-partner about doing the show; shares details

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 23, 2023: Former Journalist Jigna Vora has formed a close bond with Rinku Dhawan on the show and is often seen spending most of the time with the latter. There have been numerous times when Jigna discussed her personal life on the show with her co-contestants and even confessed to being in love with her ex-partner even after 14 years. Today, again Jigna recalled the last conversation she had with her ex-boyfriend before she entered Bigg Boss 17.

Jigna Vora reveals what she told her ex-partner:

While talking to Rinku Dhawan and Neil Bhatt, Jigna Vora said, "Socho jab main yaha se bahar jaaungi voh insaan ka kya reaction hoga? (Imagine how will that person react after I exit this show). Surprised Rinku questioned Jigna, "Voh toh baat hi nahi karte na aapse (He doesn't talk to you right?)" Jigna nodded no. Rinku again questioned, "Then?"

Jigna Vora revealed, "Abhi aayega. Aayi thi tab message aaya tha. Usko pata hai. Bola tha Maine usko jaa rahi hu (Now, he will talk. He knew that I will be doing this show. I told him)." Jigna continued and told Rinku, "I told you this." Rinku shared that she must have forgotten.

Jigna continued, "Maine aise hi bola usko. Chal muje bhi abhi udar koi mil jayega, main bhi flirt karungi. Bolta hai 'Guarantee ke sath likh ke deta hu tu kar hi nahi sakti flirt'. Maine bola underestimate mat kar muje (I simply told him that now even I'll find someone on the show and even I will flirt with someone. He told me 'I can guarantee you that you won't flirt with anyone.' I told him not to underestimate me."

Rinku then quipped that all the young generation had participated in this show. Jigna then told Neil Bhatt, "Bigg Boss has done injustice to us." Neil asks, "Why?" Jigna shared, "They have all sent children in the show. There should have been someone of our age." Rinku added, "Even we would have had a love triangle." Rinku said, "My family even told me affair kar lena."

Jigna then took her mike closer to her and said, "Bigg Boss my ex-boyfriend has told me this. So send someone as a wild card. Something spicy will happen." Neil, Rinku and Jigna burst out laughing as they discuss this.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov 23, 2023: 'Pet dikh raha tha, mera dhyaan gaya'; Is Abhishek Kumar talking about Khanzaadi?