Bigg Boss 17, Nov 23, 2023: 'Pet dikh raha tha, mera dhyaan gaya'; Is Abhishek Kumar talking about Khanzaadi?

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 23, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 contestants are in the news for their strong personalities and controversies. Recently, Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi, who formed a close bond with one another, got engaged in an argument. Post their brawl, both have been loggerheads and have decided to maintain distance from one another for the sake of their game.

Abhishek Kumar talks about Khanzaadi:

In today's episode, while Khanzaadi was sweeping the floor, Abhishek Kumar was seen observing her from a distance. Abhishek was seen sitting along with Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel. Looking at Khanzaadi, Abhishek says, "Kyu durr chali gayi (Why did she go away?)" While Munawar teases Abhishek playfully, Samarth shares with Munawar what happened last night.

Samarth asks Abhishek, "Kal waali baat batayi? (Did you tell him what happened yesterday)." Abhishek denies thinking Samarth is bluffing. Samarth then teases Abhishek and asks him to share. Abhishek then tells Munawar, "Basically voh (Khanzaadi) leti padi thi. Jab nikli thi na toh... achi lag rahi thi matlab pet dikh raha tha, mera dhyaan gaya, jaisa apna jaata hai (Basically Khanzaadi was lying down and she was looking good. Her stomach was visible and it caught my attention. Like how our attention is caught at times)."

Munawar Faruqui then asked, "Apna dhyaan jaata hai kya hota hai bhai? (Our attention is grabbed what does that mean?) Abhishek then teased Munawar regarding Mannara Chopra and said, "Tera jaise Mannara pe jaata hai (The way your attention goes on Mannara)." Munawar instantly denied saying, "Pagal ho gaya hai kya tu (Are you mad?)"

Samarth Jurel then mentions that he saw Abhishek looking at Khanzaadi while she was lying down. Abhishek adds he and Samarth both looked at each other and winked. Abhishek and Munawar then mention that this is not even a topic of discussion.

More about today's episode:

After this conversation, a few minutes later, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to gather and assigns them the ration task. The ration task gets withdrawn by Bigg Boss because of Mannara Chopra as she was saving ration for other room members instead of playing the task with full spirit. Eventually, Dimaag room members received maximum luxury ration while others received minimum basic ration. The Dil and Dum room members lashed out at Mannara for causing trouble during the task.

