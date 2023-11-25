Bigg Boss 17, Nov 24, 2023: Ankita Lokhande cries after Mannara Chopra yells, 'I don't have any bond with her'

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 24, 2023: In today's episode, superstar host Salman Khan schooled contestants Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui for playing the game strategically instead of showing their real personalities. During this conversation, Salman Khan even questioned Ankita Lokhande and asked her whether her relations were because of Vicky's strategy, Ankita denied it completely. She said the bond that she shared with Khanzaadi and Mannara Chopra was her own choice and it was real.

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra get into a fight:

While Ankita Lokhande talks to Salman Khan about sharing a bond with Mannara Chopra, Mannra straightaway denies having any bond with Ankita. After Salman exits, Ankita and Mannara engage in a verbal spat over this topic. The conversation starts with Ankita as she explains to Mannara that she made a real and close bond with her, however, she can assume that it was fake.

Ankita further explained to Mannara how other contestants used to applaud their bond as she made a genuine connection with her. She told Mannara that if she wanted to discuss this topic, she could come and discuss it anytime. She tells Mannara not to be trapped by anyone and to have a one-on-one conversation. As Ankita's voice rises, Mannara tells her to speak calmly and asks her to watch her tone.

Mannara then loses her calm and tells Ankita Lokhande that she doesn't want any friendship with her. Mannara states that she will consider their bond after they exit from the show but in the house, she can never have a bond with her. As Mannara says this in a loud voice, Ankita to gets furious and calls her rude. Mannara continuously tells Ankita that she never had a bond with her and she never wishes to have one.

Mannara recalls how Ankita took advantage of her lowest point and did groupism during that. She reflects on when she called Khanzaadi 'characterless', and Ankita told this to Khanzaadi in an argument. Mannara slams Ankita and tells her that they are not friends. She tells Ankita that she can be at her lowest point and talk to her while they are staying in the house, but she won't ever have a bond with her.

Both get furious and yell at each other during their brawl. While Ankita calls Mannara 'dumb' and 'mad', Mannara again mentions that Ankita took advantage of her lowest point. Mannara tells Ankita that she might be a good player, but she still doesn't want to have any kind of connection with her.

Amidst this, Mannara mentions that she can have a bond with anyone in the house but will never have a bond with her. She tells Ankita, "I don't feel anything for you. I have told you this outside as well." Ankita gets emotional listening to this statement and walks away. Ankita calls Mannara rude, and the argument continues. Mannara then walks away saying, "I don't want to be friends with you."

