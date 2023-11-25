Bigg Boss 17, Nov 24, 2023: 'I don't want to talk to you'; Why is Salman Khan miffed with Anurag Dobhal?

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 24, 2023: Bigg Boss 17 weekend ka vaar episodes often grab eyeballs as host Salman Khan takes over the stage and schools contestants for their behavior and strategies. In today's episode, Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 rider was schooled by Salman after he disrespected his fanbase. The superstar host slammed Anurag for saying that he earns money from his fans.

Salman Khan calls out Anurag Dobhal:

The conversation started when Salman Khan was seen schooling Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui for planning strategies in order to be safe in nominations. The host exposed Vicky and Munawar's game plan and called them 'masterminds'. Salman mentioned how the two want to rule over everyone in the house. The actor then called out all contestants' names, except Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan, and mentioned that everyone is looking like Vicky and Munawar's puppets and are dancing to their tunes.

Amidst this, when Salman Khan calls out Anurag's name, he said, "Inka toh naam lena nahi chahiye bhai. Inki joh army hai, inhone khud kaha hai ki mai inse paise kamata hu." (I shouldn't take his name. He himself said he earns money from his fan army). Anurag instantly declined and mentioned that he never said that he earns from his fans. Salman told Anurag, "You said it to someone." Munawar raised his hands and confessed that Anurag said this.

Salman got annoyed with Anurag's statement and told him, "Whatever your army is na, we have got the whole Hindustan as the army." Anurag Dobhal explained, "I said that my army has made me reach these heights." Salman denied this and asked Munawar about what Anurag said. Salman said, "Munawar kya kaha tha inhone. Inse toh actually baat hi nahi karni chahiye (Munawar what did he say? I do not want to talk to him)."

Munawar shared what Anurag said and stated, "Unse mei kamata hu aur mera ghar chalta hai (I earn from them and they help me run my house)." Salman interrupted and said, "Yeh nahi ki mai mehnat karta hu aur koshish karta hu ki unka ghar chale. Aap unn bicharo se paise kama ke apna ghar chala rahe ho (You should say I am working hard for my fans. Instead you are using their money to run your house).

Salman got annoyed as he talked to Anurag and stated, "Next time you put something on to me na, be careful. Be very careful. Because your army is maybe a part of my fan club. Fanclub chodo like brothers."

As Anurag attempted to explain his side, Salman interrupted and said, "I don't want to talk to you, Anurag. Somebody who says that 'My house runs because of them." Anurag further admitted and said, "Yes, they have made me what I am today."

Salman mentioned, "You didn't say this. Even my house, everyone's house is running because of someone. But the way you said it, 'My house runs because of them and I don't want this to happen." Anurag started explaining but Salman then said, "Now, the conversation ends here. You won't talk to me now. I will talk to the others."

