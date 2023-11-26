Bigg Boss 17, Nov 25, 2023: Ankita Lokhande calls Mannara Chopra ‘possessive’ after they get into argument

Bigg Boss 17, 25 Nov, 2023: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed Khanzaadi creating chaos inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. While she complained about inmates making fun of her health issue, the episode also had Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra clapping back at each other. The two are now not interested in creating any sort of bond with each other. Dragging the same, today's episode was all about the duo getting involved in a verbal spat.

Mannara Chopra confronts Ankita Lokhande; latter calls her 'possessive'

In today's episode, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande stood against each other. After the former denied having any bond with Ankita, she cried. The Pavitra Rishta actress explained that her feelings were hurt. As emotional, Vicky Jain makes her understand.

Further, Sana Raees Khan and Mannara Chopra discussed the matter, and it was again that the latter got into a verbal spat with Ankita Lokhande. Mannara called Vicky and asked whether he had called Sana, her close friend. Replying to it, he nodded. It made Mannara furious, and she asked on what basis he said so.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande also appeared and confronted her. She revealed that she asked Sana to ask Mannara what she felt and why. To this, Sana also agreed but the Zid actress got angry with Ankita. Later, Lokhande spoke to Sana and explained how Mannara has a possessive personality.

Opening up further, Ankita Lokhande made Sana understand that she should make her decision wisely. She should know and feel who she can talk to or open up to. After saying this, Ankita went to her room.

At that moment, Mannara began crying and got teary-eyed. While she continued to explain her situation to Sana Raees Khan, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar came to her and tried to make her comfortable with their words.

For the uninformed, Mannara Chopra has already clarified that she can have a bond with anyone in the house but not with Ankita. Speaking of Ankita's reaction, she called Mannara rude.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov 24, 2023: Ankita Lokhande cries after Mannara Chopra yells, 'I don't have any bond with her'