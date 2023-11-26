Bigg Boss 17, Nov 25, 2023: Khanzaadi’s emotional breakdown; says, ‘I want to go home’

Bigg Boss 17, Nov 25, 2023: The Weekend Ka Vaar started with showing Ankita Lokhande crying after Mannara Chopra said that Ankita's bond with her was fake. Further, internet sensation Orry graced the stage, joining host Salman Khan to have a fun conversation. Later, after Sunny Leone and Abhishek Singh appeared on the controversial reality show, Khanzaadi lost emotional balance. She repeatedly told the contestants not to bring her medical issue on national television. Here's what happened.

Khanzaadi breaks down as she wishes to exit the show, says 'I want to go home'

In a game, Jigna Vora called Khanzaadi and cited how the latter likes to remain a victim. Further, Jigna apparently brought up her health issue, to which Khanzaadi bluntly replied. She said, "Jo meri health hai usko lekar aap mazak mat banaiye (Don't you make fun of my health issue).

Further, host Salman Khan confronted her and became furious. Meanwhile, Khanzaadi consistently wished to exit the show. She cried over the entire issue and walked away. As Khanzaadi entered the bathroom, Ankita followed and accompanied her.

The former continuously talked about how the Bigg Boss 17 contestants are bringing up her health issue and making fun of it. However, she did not stop expressing her wish to exit the show. As Ankita Lokhande consoled her, Khanzaadi says, "National television pe yeh baat karna nahi tha par mere ko karna pada kyuki I thought ki you guys will understand (I didn't have to talk about it on national television, but I thought you guys will understand.)"

Further, Khanzaadi kept repeating that her medical reports got lost long ago when she lived with her ex-boyfriend. While she lost control of her actions and went into an emotional breakdown, Khanzaadi also requested to see a doctor. She took her mic and conveyed the same to Bigg Boss.

On the other hand, host Salman Khan was angry at Khanzaadi's behavior in the show. He cleared that her psychiatric analysis turned out to be fine before she entered the Bigg Boss 17 house.

However, the house was split into two. While Ankita Lokhande and Anurag Dobhal tried making Khanzaadi understand being strong, Isha Malviya said, "She's (Khanzaadi) a liar." Additionally, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Neil Bhatt also felt that she was lying and had no serious issues. Lastly, Khanzaadi went to the medical room and complained about how housemates' behavior had taken a toll on her mental health.

