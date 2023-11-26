Bigg Boss 17, Nov 26, 2023: ‘I am sorry, I forgot I am a married man’, Vicky Jain says while dancing with Sana

Bigg Boss 17, 26 Nov, 2023: Today’s episode of Bigg Boss 17 started with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s mothers advising them on their game strategy and how they should be inside the house. Later in the day, Orry makes an entry inside the house and each house makes effort to host the best party for him. During the party, Vicky Jain was seen dancing with Sana Raees Khan.

Dimaag room’s party for Orry

Dimaag room members, Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahashetty, Sunny Arya, and Sana Raees Khan decide how they would welcome Orry to the party and each of their responsibilites. Orry comes to the Dimaag room after visiting the Dil room party. Everyone cheers and sings for the internet personality as soon as he enters the room.

As Sunny aka Tehelka starts dancing, Orry matches steps with him, but soon leaves saying that he needs to go to the washroom. The Dimaag room members revise their party planning and decide that Sana will dance for him.

‘I am sorry, I forgot I am a married man’

When Orry enters the Dimaag room the second time, Vicky tells Orry that Sana will show him a good time. As everyone gathers around the guest, Vicky and Sana hold hands and dance. But the next moment, Vicky walks away and says, “I am sorry, I forgot I am a married man. I cannot have this fun.”

Later, Sana uses cheesy one-liners on Orry and also dances for him. As he leaves after the second visit, the roommates of the Dimaag room discuss that Orry really enjoyed Sana’s performance. Vicky says, “He is a boy. A boy is not for 4 other boys.”

Dil and Dum rooms’ parties for Orry

Inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Dil room organises a paparazzi themed party for Orry. Samarth pretends to be his fan and also shows his name written on his stomach. Munawar and Abhishek take his photos as soon as Orry enters the room. Orry enjoys and later declares to Bigg Boss that he enjoyed Dil room’s part the most.

The Dum room members cook for Orry and sit with him to share what happened inside the house so far before he entered the house. Aishwarya also danced and Khanzaadi rapped.

